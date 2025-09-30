Barron Trump shut down entire floor at Trump Tower for secret date: report

Barron Trump pulled out all the stops to impress a recent date. According to reports, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's son shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower, the iconic skyscraper located on Fifth Avenue, for a "romantic" evening with an unnamed lady, reports Page Six. The outlet claims that Barron's choice of venue was strictly for security reasons, which isn't surprising, as Barron is typically guarded by Secret Service agents and has been pictured with his own security detail while attending New York University's Stern School of Business.

In July, it was reported that Barron, 19, had found love with a girlfriend whom he met at college. According to multiple outlets, 6ft 9 Barron has been quietly dating a fellow student. While not much is known about the woman in question, or whether she is the same woman who joined him for a date at Trump Tower, Barron appears to be enjoying his new life away from home.

In October 2024, Donald appeared on the PBD podcast and was quizzed over his son's love life. At the time, he said: "I'm not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet. He doesn't mind being alone but he's somebody that gets along with people." Interest in Barron's dating life began when a TikToker called Maddie said he was her "first BF."

She posted a video with clips of herself and Barron in school and said they'd broken up when Barron moved to attend St. Andrews Potomac in Virginia. Barron has been linked to other 'girlfriends' in the past, including someone called Sarah Claire and a model, Klara Jones, who is two years older than him.

Despite Barron's brief return to New York, he is currently living in Washington D.C. at the White House after opting to do a semester at another NYU campus. His whereabouts were a hot topic of conversation after he failed to appear at NYU's main Greenwich Village campus at the start of his second year earlier this month.

The school offers the opportunity to "spend a semester away," starting from the sophomore year, and according to its website, the D.C. campus accepts up to 120 students each semester who are interested in pursuing subjects such as politics, public policy, history, economics, and journalism.

Barron, who spent his freshman year living in Trump Tower in Midtown, where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House, finished his first year at NYU in May. Before he began his college education, his dad admitted that they had considered his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, before deciding on the Stern School of Business.

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU. I've known NYU for a long time. It's one of the highest rated." He added: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."