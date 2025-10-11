Jennifer Lopez makes rare comments on ex-husband Marc Anthony: 'I haven't talked about that in 20 years'

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the father of her children, her ex-husband Marc Anthony, during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast. The 56-year-old shared a sweet anecdote from their marriage while discussing her favorite song from the Broadway musical Funny Girl. "From Funny Girl, it would be "My Man"," she shared. " I've sung it many times, I love it. I sang that for my kids dad's birthday. I had ran a triathlon that day." Hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were taken aback by the singer's athletic confession. "Casual. Doing it all. All the things program. And you get up, just a casual day, replied Matt. "That's a fourth sport in itself," added Bowen.

The actress admitted it was the first time she had spoken about the event in two decades."I realize now as I say it out loud how crazy it is because I haven't talked about that in 20 years," she shared. "The running, swimming, biking, and singing. And belting Barbara. Wow," replied Matt. "Yeah, that was a fun day," added Jennifer.

Relationship timeline

© Getty Images Jennifer and Marc in 2004 First meeting According to her memoir True Love, Jennifer first met the musician while he was performing in Paul Simon’s 1998 Broadway musical The Capeman. At the time, Anthony reportedly told her, "One day you’re going to be my wife". Though both pursued other relationships in the years that followed, Lopez and Anthony remained close friends and collaborators, often working together on music projects.



© Getty Images The couple married in 2004 Marriage Just months after calling off her first engagement to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quietly tied the knot with Marc Anthony in a private ceremony in June 2004. Looking back years later, she recalled how Anthony had been a source of comfort and support during that difficult time. "To have one of my best friends, who I’d known for years, who I actually love and did have chemistry with, come into my life and say, 'I’m here,'" she told Today in 2014. "What you need to know is, nobody can save you or heal you. Only you can do that for you."



© Getty Images Jennifer with her twins Children In 2008, the couple welcomed their twins, Max and Emme. Marc also has Cristian and Ryan, whom he welcomed with his previous wife Dayanara Torres. He also shares his children Arianna and Chase with his former girlfriend Debbie Rosado. "The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time…What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way," he admitted to CBS' Sunday Morning back in 2016. He continued, "It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level." Despite the star's busyness, he makes sure to include his children in his career milestones any chance that he gets.