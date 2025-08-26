Jennifer Lopez reveals close bond with child Emme ahead of major milestone

Jennifer Lopez may be an award-winning actress, producer and performer, but her most cherished job is being a mother. The 56-year-old is incredibly close with her twins, Emme and Max, whom she welcomed with her former husband, Marc Anthony, in 2008. The star recently spent time with Emme in the Hamptons after wrapping up her successful 20-date Up All Night tour across Europe and the Middle East, taking to Instagram to celebrate their close bond ahead of the 17-year-old's big day.

Learn more about Max and Emme below...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's tribute to her twins for their 17th birthday

Major milestone

© Instagram Jennifer shared the sweet snap as a tribute to her 17-year-old

"I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year," Jennifer wrote in the caption of the photo, featuring Emme laying their head on their mother's chest with eyes closed and a serene smile. Emme appeared to be dozing off in the adorable photo, with earphones in as they slept. Jennifer rested her head atop Emme's and closed her eyes as she soaked up the moment with her child.

© Instagram The proud mom put on a special breakfast for Emme

"Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!" she added. As part of the milestone celebration, Jennifer snapped a photo of a breakfast spread for Emme, with French toast, bacon, and "Senior Year!" written in chocolate syrup. The Hustlers star appeared to take a break from her hectic schedule to be with Emme, following her Up All Night tour. The tour, which stopped over in major cities like Barcelona, Budapest and Abu Dhabi, was a major success, with the Bronx native debuting a slew of new tracks on the road.

A close bond

© Instagram Emme sported a gold streak in their hair amid the Hamptons getaway

Meanwhile in the Hamptons, Jennifer spent quality time with Emme ahead of their Senior Year, even riding in a luxurious convertible together with her close friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey. The duo glowed with happiness in the backseat, with Jennifer in a white button-up shirt with aviator sunglasses, while Emme wore a blue plaid shirt with olive shorts and a gold streak in their dark curly hair.

© Instagram The pair share the nickname "coconuts"

Jennifer dotes on her twins, and revealed the reason behind their adorable nicknames in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022. "It's cute, I call them coconuts because they obviously are twins, there are two of them, and when they were in the crib when they were very, very little and their hair looks like coconut hair, so I used to call them coconuts. And it stuck. It just stuck," she explained.

© Kevin Winter The former couple welcomed their twins in 2008

While Emme is just like their mother, Jennifer revealed that her son Max is Marc's twin, sharing that the siblings are "complete opposites" to the Latin Times. "Their personalities are beautiful; they're like yin and yang. They stay true to who they were from when they were born," she said. Emme has a beautiful voice, and joined their mother onstage in 2022 to perform "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri in a touching moment for the pair.

© Jeff Kravitz Emme has joined their mother onstage in the past

"This is a very special occasion," Jennifer said at the time, joking that Emme was "very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."