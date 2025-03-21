Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max likely to become big siblings again — details

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max are growing up quickly, and have a huge supportive family around them.

In June 2023, they became older siblings for the first time when their dad, Marc Anthony, and his wife Nadia Ferreira welcomed their first child together, Marquitos. And now, Nadia has revealed that she wouldn't rule out having another child in the not so distant future.

As per HOLA!, when appearing as a guest host on 'Despierta América,' on March 20, she was asked: "Where do you see yourself in 10 years? More children?"

She replied: "In 10 years, yes, I would love (to have more children)! Family truly comes first for me and, God willing, I would love to have more children."

Marc is dad to seven children. As well as Marquito and his twins, he's also father to daughter Ariana and son Alex - who he shares with former police officer Debbie Rosado.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme might well become big siblings again in the near future

He shares sons Cristian and Ryan with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres. While Marc keeps his family life mainly out of the spotlight, he previously opened up about fatherhood.

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

© Getty Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony haven't ruled out having another baby

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

The proud dad also occasionally shares photos of his children on social media. Most recently, the award-winning singer spoke to E! News about fatherhood.

© Instagram Marc Anthony with his six eldest children

When asked about his children, he said: "If you learned anything after all these years, is whatever they want, whatever they say," before adding: "No, they're wonderful. I have a wonderful family, a wonderful wife — Marquito is a year and a half. I'm just enjoying this stage of my life."

Meanwhile, Emme spoke about their father and how Marc supports them during an interview in 2020 ahead of the release of their debut book, Lord Help Me. On their dad, they said: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot , and he's just a good person."

© Instagram JLo and Marc's twins turn 18 next year

Emme also had a lot of praise for their mom. "Well, my mom is just amazing," they said. "She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."