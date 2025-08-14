Jennifer Lopez reveals she is 'happy and free' after closing emotional chapter

This comes a year after Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck, whom she wed in 2022.

Months before she called it quits with the actor, the icon shocked fans when she announced the cancelation of her This Is Me…Now Tour, citing her need to be with family as the reason.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," a statement from her reps read at the time. She then shared an emotional apology to her adoring fans and reassured them of her return.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," the mother of two said in a statement.