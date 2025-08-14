Jennifer Lopez reveals she is 'happy and free' after closing emotional chapter

Jennifer Lopez performed her final Up All Night Tour shows on August 12, bringing her latest chapter to a close after a summer of reconnecting with her adoring fanbase.
The 56-year-old hit major cities like Madrid, Warsaw, Budapest, and Abu Dhabi on her tour, closing it out in Sardinia, Italy, with a reflection about her time on the road.
End of an era
"Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out," Jennifer wrote on Instagram, alongside a glowing snap of the singer in a bedazzled New York hat and a spiky black jacket.
In the photo, she wore a wide smile as she celebrated the end of the tour and held a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers in her arms.
"This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you," she concluded.
Star performer
Jennifer put on an incredible show every night, playing hits like "Jenny From the Block" and "Let's Get Loud" while also navigating wardrobe malfunctions and unwanted visitors like a pro.
She will perform a limited run of shows in Las Vegas in December and January, to the delight of her fans.
An abrupt exit
This comes a year after Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck, whom she wed in 2022.
Months before she called it quits with the actor, the icon shocked fans when she announced the cancelation of her This Is Me…Now Tour, citing her need to be with family as the reason.
"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," a statement from her reps read at the time. She then shared an emotional apology to her adoring fans and reassured them of her return.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," the mother of two said in a statement.
Summer of healing
Speaking to El País in May, Jennifer revealed that she had overcome her struggles to return to the stage and give her fans the performance of a lifetime.
"I'm happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," she told the publication.
"I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it."
"So, it's a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody. This is a perfect time."
Calling it quits
Jennifer shares her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
She previously dated Ben from 2002 to 2004, with the pair even getting engaged before deciding to break it off.
They rekindled their romance in 2021 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.
Ben revealed after their split that there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" preceding their divorce, explaining to GQ that he wouldn't share the real catalyst as it was too vulnerable.