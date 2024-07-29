Jennifer Lopez shares ultra-rare photos of towering twins Emme and Max - see how much they've grown up!

Jennifer Lopez gave her fans a delightful treat by sharing some ultra-rare pictures of her twins, Emme and Max, 16, who she shares with Marc Anthony.

The proud mom took to Instagram to post the sweet snapshots, captioning the post with a heartfelt message: "My whole heart." The photos captured a heartwarming family moment and showcased just how much her beloved twins have grown.

In the first image, Jennifer, looking radiant in a mint green dress, stands beside her son Max, who is noticeably taller than her.

Sporting the beginnings of a mustache, Max looked dashing in his white outfit, exuding confidence and style.

Jennifer Lopez and her twins feature in never-before-seen videos

Fans couldn't help but comment on how much he had grown, with many expressing their amazement at how time flies. "When did they grow so fast?" one fan wondered, while another exclaimed, "Max is already your size, Jen. I remember that video where they talked about who was bigger!"

The second photo featured Jennifer with her child Emme, who looked effortlessly cool in a casual checkered shirt and oversized headphones around their neck.

© Instagram Jennifer's son Max is now taller than her

The mother-child duo shared a smile against the backdrop of a beautiful park, highlighting their close bond and shared love for travel and exploration.

The final image was a nostalgic throwback, showing the twins as young children, cuddling close with their adorable curly hair and sweet expressions.

© Instagram Jennifer with Emme who is growing up so fast!

The comparison between their childhood and current photos was striking, reminding everyone of the precious moments that pass by all too quickly.

The last time Jennifer shared photos of her twins was back in February during their trip to Japan.

© Instagram Jennifer's twins as toddlers

The trip was a special birthday celebration for Emme and Max, as they had expressed a desire to explore Japanese culture and enjoy the unique experiences the country offers. Jennifer spoke about the trip during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, where she shared details about the adventure and how it was a significant milestone for the family.

"They wanted to go to Japan," Jennifer explained, noting that it was Max who came up with the idea for the birthday trip. She revealed that the trip was a big deal for the twins, marking a special time in their lives. "It's challenging. I love my kids, and they are so brilliant and lovely and beautiful," Jennifer said, reflecting on their relationship as they navigate their teenage years.

She candidly admitted, "We had a rough couple of years, but I'm hoping it doesn't slip back." Despite the challenges, Jennifer expressed her joy in spending quality time with her children, embracing the unique experiences they shared in Japan.

Max and Emme celebrating their sweet 16th in Japan

The photos and videos from their Japanese adventure included moments from a birthday dinner, museum visits, and shopping excursions.

One particularly memorable clip showed Jennifer donning a traditional kimono, posing for photos with Emme and Max.

The family also explored a museum exhibition and indulged in some shopping, with Emme posing next to a character from the popular anime series One Piece, and Max standing proudly by a Dragonite mural.