Roland Orzabal, 64, welcomes first baby with wife, 38

Rocker Roland Orzabal has revealed his wife has given birth to the couple's first child. Roland Orzabal, 64 - who makes up one half of Tears for Fears - and his wife Emily, 38, welcomed a baby earlier in the summer. The news was revealed by his bandmate, Curt Smith. Curt had been giving an interview to Vulture when he was asked about the future of the iconic group. Speaking candidly, he said that they'd been forced to postpone touring after the birth of his bandmate's baby.



"We were going to tour this summer, but Roland and his wife had a baby in June," he said in the interview. "So the summer touring obviously was off because you don’t want to be away from home that close to having a baby. We’re doing some shows later in the year in Las Vegas and then Roland is coming back to Los Angeles for eight months."

Roland revealed that he and his wife, Emily, are expecting a baby over the summer. They announced the happy news over on Instagram, posting a sweet picture of Emily showing her baby bump while posing in front of a rock backdrop with plants. The post was captioned with a simple heart.

Roland and Emily's love story

The news comes five years after the couple tied the knot in 2020 in an intimate ceremony. After the pandemic forced them to cancel their original wedding plans, the legendary singer and his wife said "I do" on top of the picturesque Aspen Mountain in Colorado. "We had to postpone our original wedding date in September 2020 because of Covid," Emily reflected in an interview with The Sun at the time.

© Getty Images Curt Smith revealed his Tears for Fears bandmate Roland Orzabal welcomed a baby with wife Emily Rath Orzabal

"I felt as all corona brides have been feeling: angry, sad, gypped, and confused as to when we should have a wedding." The following year, the pair celebrated their nuptials with a bigger wedding surrounded by their nearest and dearest in a ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Roland, who met Emily in a restaurant in Los Angeles, has sung his wife's praises in dozens of interviews and also credits her for reuniting him with his former Tears for Fears bandmate, Curt Smith. "She is an amazing influence – teaching me how to be kind and polite, and not hostile all the time," he recalled in an interview with The Guardian.

Roland Orzabal's first love marriage

Before meeting Emily and starting a family together, Roland was married to his teenage sweetheart, Caroline Orzabal. The pair, who met before Roland's worldwide fame when he was still living in Bath. They were married for 35 years and shared two sons, Pascal and Raoul. However, Caroline tragically died in 2017 following a battle with alcoholism-related dementia and cirrhosis.

© Getty Images The Tears for Fears singer married his wife wife in 1982

After Caroline's death, Roland told The Irish Times his world "sort of fell apart in 2018," and he later sought help in rehab. Roland also shared that the death of Caroline made the thought of returning to Tears for Fears and music in general impossible. "I thought that was it, because Caroline had gone, [longtime Tears for Fears collaborator] Alan Griffiths was gone, and immediately my mind went to Curt," the singer told The Guardian.