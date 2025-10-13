Michael Douglas posts beautiful tribute to Diane Keaton - see the incredible photo of them together

Michael Douglas has shared a beautiful and emotional tribute to Diane Keaton following news of the actress’s death. The actor posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Diane on the set of their 2014 film And So It Goes. The image shows the two sitting side-by-side and smiling. The sweet moment was captioned: "RIP to my friend Diane Keaton. A heartbreaking loss of one of the greatest icons in our industry. " I have so many fond memories of working with Diane on our film And So It Goes nearly twelve years ago. Sending my deepest condolences to the Keaton family during this difficult time."

Previously Michael spoke of his "chemistry" with Diane while filming And So It Goes. He also praised her singing: "She has a great voice," he said. "But she is very self-effacing and humble."

Diane only got to work with Michael in his later years, but she said he was 'more attractive' in his later years. "In a way, for me, he’s never been more attractive," she told the LA times. "He’s really grown into himself."

Diane passed away on October 11, aged 79. Although details on her cause of death have not been released, Diane spoke of her health issues including skin cancer and an eating disorder.

"It's a family history," she revealed to Los Angeles Times in 2015. "I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it. It's tricky with this skin cancer. That's why you've got to put the sunblock on."

And in her memoir Then Again, Diane revealed that she had suffered from bulimia in her twenties. "I told the truth. I have nothing to hide. It's not relevant, but for me it feels good. I think I'm a sister to all the rest of the women – and I'm sure men as well – who have had some kind of eating disorder, and I'm a part of the team," she told HuffPost in 2011.

Further details on her death are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy, according to a family spokesperson. The actress began her career in the 1960s in the original Broadway production of the musical Hair. The next year, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in Woody Allen's comic play Play It Again, Sam.

Many celebrities have taken to express their condolences. Reese Witherspoon paid a tearful tribute while on stage at the Hello Sunshine Shine Away Festival on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Reese starred alongside Diane in the 1991 movie Wild Flower, and told guests a heartwarming story of how Diane helped Reese to find her footing in the Hollywood industry. After a panel with author Harlan Coban, with whom she has collaborated on a new thriller, Reese said: "I just wanted to talk to you for one second because – and I'm gonna try and get through this without tearing up – but I don't know if you guys heard that Diane Keaton passed today".

"I had to take a second to really think about it because when I was 15-years-old, Diane was really important to me," said an emotional Reese. "She was one of my first mentors in this business when I was 15 and from Nashville, Tennessee, and I didn't know anybody." Reese then shared that during one of her earliest auditions, she had a "big country accent" that Diane did not believe was real.

"I said: 'I'm Reese Witherspoon, I'm from Nashville, Tennessee.' And she said, 'Are you making that [accent] up?' And I said: 'No, ma'am, I'm from Nashville, Tennessee, and I'd love to be in your movie.' And she told me: "You're hired, you're hired today, tomorrow, and the next day. I don't know who you are, but I am so excited to have you.'"

"That was one of the most important summers of my childhood because she really took the time to pull me aside and say: 'Stand up straight. I want you to have good posture. If you're going to be an actress, you've got to work on your posture, okay?'" Reese told guests, adding: "What I loved about her is she was such an original, and if you just close your mind and think of Diane Keaton… I guarantee you, from Annie Hall to The Godfather to Something's Gotta Give, she is just incredible and indelible and just a truly original person."