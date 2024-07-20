Reese Witherspoon pens heartfelt tribute to late co-star Bob Newhart

Reese Witherspoon has penned a touching tribute to her late Legally Blonde co-star Bob Newhart following his death at age 94 on July 18.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram and shared two photos of the duo from the movie, which saw Bob play Sid Post opposite Reese's Elle Woods.

"To say I was a fan of Bob Newhart was an understatement," she began.

"I watched the Newhart show every week and laughed so hard every time Bob gave his signature slow deadpan delivery of his lines."

Reese continued: "Even his silence was funny. His reaction said everything the audience was thinking.

"I will miss his kindness and his humor... and his love for a great comedy bit. I feel so lucky that I got to share the screen with such a legend."

© Instagram/MGM Reese penned a sweet tribute to Bob after his death

She concluded: "Rest in Peace Bob. Thank you for making us laugh for so many years."

Bob's death was confirmed by his publicist Jerry Digney, who revealed the late star had passed away after "a series of short illnesses".

His family also shared the news of Bob's death in a sweet Facebook post, writing: "Our father passed away this morning surrounded by all our family. We feel blessed that he is reunited with our mom and all of his friends waiting for him."

© Instagram/MGM Bob played Sid Post opposite Reese's Elle Woods

They concluded: "Thank you for all of your well wishes. He was deeply loved by all, but especially by his children and grandchildren, Love to all, The Newhart Family."

Bob and his wife Virginia 'Ginnie' Newhart – who died in 2023 after 60 years of marriage – shared four children: Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and Robert.

Reese wasn't the only famous face to pay tribute to Bob.

© Getty Images Bob Newhart died aged 94 on July 18, 2024

Ben Stiller shared his condolences with a message on X, which read: "Bob Newhart. What a career. An iconic comedic actor. I and so many people grew up watching him.

"He was so subtle and had a brilliant sense of timing and understatement. And an incredibly kind man. Sending love to his family."

Kaley Cuoco, who worked with Bob on The Big Bang Theory, wrote on her Instagram Story: "What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart.

© Getty Images Bob and his wife Ginnie

"He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take – every time. Icon forever. I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!"

Bob launched his career as a standup comic in the late 1950s, and his routine was captured on vinyl in 1960, leading him to win an Album of the Year award at the Grammys.

© Getty Images Bob starred in The Bob Newhart Show in the 1970s

In the 1970s he starred in The Bob Newhart Show, an American sitcom that ran for six years; Bob played a psychologist whose interactions with his wife, friends, patients, and colleagues led to humorous situations.

He also appeared alongside Will Ferrell in Elf, and The Big Bang Theory spin-off series, Young Sheldon. Bob won an Emmy for his work as Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.