Reese Witherspoon confesses heartbreaking loss: 'We will miss your sweet spirit'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share some sad news with fans, as she mourns the loss of her dog.

The actress shared on her Instagram Story that her chocolate Labrador Hank had passed away, sharing a photo of him sitting on the welcome mat of her front door. She wrote: "We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank. Thank you for being the best family pet and the pack leader," adding a heart and a dove emoji to express her love for the pet.

© @reesewitherspoon Reese mourns the loss of her dog Hank

Reese reportedly named the dog, who lived for over 14 years, after the country singer Hank Williams, but he wasn't her only dog. It's no secret that Elle Woods actress loves dogs, and her adoration of the four-legged animals goes beyond her sidekick Bruiser Woods in the Legally Blonde films.

© @reesewitherspoon Reese loves to share photos with her dogs

She often shares photos on Instagram of her four pups - American bulldog Lou, French bulldog Minnie Pearl, black Labrador Major, and of course the late Hank.

© @reesewitherspoon Reese and Minnie Pearl

Losing a four-legged friend is a heartbreak that many people can relate to, and Reese is familiar with the feeling as she got Minnie Pearl in 2020 to replace the family's late French bulldog Pepper. She formerly had an English bulldog named Frank Sinatra, and a French bulldog named Coco Chanel.

She regularly dresses up Minnie Pearl to match her own wardrobe, even creating a collection of sweaters for pups via her brand Draper James, working with The Foggy Dog, which she described as "everything this dog lady has ever dreamed of."

© @reesewitherspoon Reese's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods is also an animal lover

Her daughter Ava, 24, has followed in her mom's footsteps as a dog lover as she regularly shares photos of her own pup, Benji, on Instagram.

Like her mom, she expressed her sadness at losing Hank on Instagram, writing: "14 ½ years of pure love & constant tail wagging. The job was 'family pet' & he excelled at it. Thanks Hanky for reminding us that every day is the best day ever."

The eldest daughter of Reese and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe made a major change from her Legally Blonde mom, as last week she debuted brunette hair, captioning the photo: "time to see how the other half lives."

© Instagram Ava looks gorgeous with her new brunette hair

Fans have frequently commented on how Ava is Reese's mini-me, with her long blonde hair and blue eyes. Yet as she donned a bright red mini dress and showed off her new hairdo, fans were shocked by the major transformation.

But this isn't the first time the 24-year-old has changed up her hair, as she previously experimented with orange and pink hair.