Kelly Preston and John Travolta's loving marriage in 10 photos

When it comes to iconic celebrity couples whose marriages withstood the test of time, Kelly Preston and John Travolta are in a league of their own. Their heartwarming love story spanned three decades, marked by red carpet glamour, shared screen time, and deep family devotion.

Through career highs, personal losses, and the constant Hollywood spotlight, the pair forged a lasting partnership and a love that endured until Kelly’s heartbreaking passing in 2020. Even in her absence, John has continued to honour her memory and preserve her indelible legacy. On what would have been Kelly’s 62nd birthday, we’re taking a look back at the couple’s relationship history – from their first film together to their endless loved-up red carpet shots, and everything in between.

© Getty Images The couple look hopelessly in love at an event in 1991, shortly after their wedding A whirlwind love story (1991) Kelly and John first met on the set of the film The Experts in 1987, a romantic comedy in which they played love interests. The actress clearly manifested their relationship, sharing that she once thought, “I’m going to marry that man” after seeing John’s iconic performance in Grease. Though Kelly was still married to actor Kevin Gage at the time, the couple’s connection grew after filming, and they eventually began dating. They got engaged in 1991 and married later that year in a fairytale Parisian ceremony (and again legally in the U.S. shortly after).

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The couple share a kiss on the red carpet Red carpet favourites (1991) The movie star couple became red carpet regulars, and frequently turned heads at film festivals and movie premieres with their loved-up poses and unmistakable glamour. Whether promoting their own projects or supporting each other’s work, the two were inseparable. Kelly and John are pictured here at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in 1991, which became a honeymoon of sorts for the newlyweds, as they had just tied the knot in Paris. How adorable do they look?

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Kelly and John beam with joy as they share their pregnancy with John's former classmates A baby on the way (1992) Baby is the word! Kelly and John stepped out for the Grease 20th Annual Class Reunion in 1992, where Kelly was pregnant with the couple’s first son, Jett. The reunion was not only a celebration of John’s iconic film, but a chance for the pair to share the news with his fellow co-stars – and for press and fans alike to snap pictures of Kelly’s baby bump.



© Ron Galella Collection via Getty The two iconic couples strike a pose at the Academy Award Nominees Luncheon Hollywood royalty (1995) With John’s critically acclaimed role in Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kelly’s appearances in hit flicks like Jerry Maguire (1996) alongside Tom Cruise, the film star couple went from strength to strength. John received his second Academy Award nomination and the couple are pictured here at the 14th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, alongside fellow long-term celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Throughout all the fame, the couple remained remarkably grounded, prioritising their close-knit bond above the Hollywood hustle.

© Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Kelly hugs her son Jett on the set of "Addicted to Love" A family of film stars (1998) Kelly and John remain a masterclass in balancing film careers and family lives – always putting their son first amid their busy schedules. In this heartwarming snap, John and Jett visit Kelly on the set of her film Addicted to Love (1997), where she starred alongside Matthew Broderick and Meg Ryan. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ella Bleu, in 2000, continuing to pursue their acting careers while keeping their family life front and centre. John went down the thriller route with flicks like Swordfish (2001) and Basic (2003), while Kelly starred in the Amanda Bynes-led comedy What a Girl Wants (2003).

© WireImage for NBC Universal Photo Department Kelly looked endlessly proud of John at the “Moving Image Salutes John Travolta” event Devoted duo (2004) From awards shows to fundraising events, the couple never failed to show up to support each other. Kelly stood proudly by John’s side during the “Moving Image Salutes John Travolta” event in 2004, a night dedicated to celebrating the actor’s impressive film repertoire and lasting impact on Hollywood. Their constant couple’s appearances were not only a delight for fans, but a testament to the deep love that defined their relationship both on and off the red carpet.

© WireImage Kelly and John beam alongside daughter Ella Bleu at the premiere of "Old Dogs" Family resilience (2009) As their kids grew up, they began making red carpet appearances alongside their movie star parents, with Kelly and John often posing for adorable photos with them on the red carpet. Their son Jett faced significant health issues throughout his life, suffering with both autism and epilepsy, which culminated in a fatal seizure in 2009. The loss was beyond devastating for the family, yet in the midst of their grief, the couple found hope and healing with the birth of their son Benjamin the following year. Kelly told HELLO! At the time: “He’s given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He’s brought us a new beginning.”

© Getty Images The pair looked adorably loved-up on the red carpet of "Savages", complete with matching purple outfits Balancing Hollywood and family life (2012) The couple slowed down a bit in the 2010s, remaining involved in the acting industry while simultaneously prioritising family. As devoted parents, they dedicated more time to raising Ella Bleu and Benjamin, nurturing a close-knit home life away from the bustle of Hollywood. Thankfully, they didn’t leave the spotlight entirely, remaining familiar faces at many star-studded events. The couple showcased their usual sweet dynamic at the premiere of John’s film Savages in 2012.

© AFP via Getty Images Reunited on screen (2018) John and Kelly once again shared the screen in Gotti (2018), a biographical crime drama that featured John as the titular mob boss John Gotti. Fans were delighted to see them share the screen again – and even more excited for the interviews that ensued. Opening up about their romance to Us Weekly on the red carpet, Kelly gushed: “I think that we were just right together, that we picked the right people”, adding, “A relationship doesn’t just happen. You have to work at it. You’ve got to keep it fun and that’s what we do”.