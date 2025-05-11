Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta says late wife Kelly Preston did 'a great job' as mom in touching tribute
John Travolta and Kelly Preston at Cannes Film Festival in 2018© Getty

The Grease actor's wife passed away aged 57 in 2020

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's an emotional day for John Travolta and his family.

This Sunday, May 11, Mother's Day in the US, the Grease actor honored his late wife Kelly Preston, just a few months shy from the 5th anniversary of her passing.

The couple was married from 1991 until the Sky High actress' death aged 57 after a battle with breast cancer, and in that time, they welcomed son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering from a seizure, daughter Ella Bleu, 25, and son Benjamin, 14.

Photo shared by John Travolta on Mother's Day 2025 featuring his late wife Kelly Preston and their kids Ella and Benjamin© Instagram
John shared a sweet throwback

In honor of the poignant day, John took to Instagram and shared a photo in which Kelly appears posing in the middle between John and Benjamin, with her arms around them, and Ella is standing behind the three.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly! You did a great job!! We love you!" he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and remember Kelly.

"Yes she did. She picked the right man and raised such amazing children. Such a beautiful family. Happy heavenly Mother's Day Kelly," one endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Heavenly Mother's Day Kelly," and: "Beautiful family, happy Mother's Day," as well as: "Happy Mother's Day amazing lady!!! We miss you."

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta (C) during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018© Gisela Schober
The couple with their daughter in 2018

For last year's Mother's Day, Ella also shared a tribute to Kelly, sharing a throwback photo of her as a baby, enjoying a bubble bath with her mom.

"Happy Mother's Day, mama," she wrote next to a pink heart emoji, adding: "I love you so much."

Actress Kelly Preston gets a visit from husband John Travolta (L) and son Jett while on location filming the 1997 motion picture "Addicted to Love."© Getty Images
Kelly and John also welcomed Jett in 1992

John himself at the time also posted a round of throwback photos from a bake sale the family previously held, as well as a separate black-and-white portrait of Kelly with Ella and Jett.

In the first of the photos, Kelly, Ella and Ben are pictured holding up their signs for the bake sale, and in the other, Ben is pictured giving a Mother's Day gift to his mom.

John Travolta and his two kids had a snowy Christmas© Instagram
The Travoltas are based in Clearwater, Florida

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We love you we miss you," he wrote in his caption, and Ella took to the comments section and left behind a string of red heart emojis.

John and his children are based in Clearwater, Florida — a hub for the Church of Scientology — where fellow stars like Lisa Marie Presley, Kirstie Alley, and several family members of Tom Cruise have also lived.

