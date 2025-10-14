Naomi Watts' son, 18, towers over her as she's honoured with star on the Walk of Fame

Naomi Watts has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The Australian actress hit Hollywood Boulevard on Monday 13 October where a ceremony that was held in her honour took place. She was supported by her son, Sasha, 18 whom she shares with ex-husband Liev Schreiber and her husband, Billy Crudup was also on hand to support his actress wife for the momentous occasion. Also in attendance were other acting veterans including Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Black, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash. However, it was her son, Sasha's towering stature that had people talking.

Posing alongside his famous mum, Sasha looked incredibly tall – especially in comparison to his mother's 5'5" stature. It's not the first time his height has caught attention. Back in June, Naomi shared a picture of her two children where she pointed out the staggering height difference. "Clearly nothing to do with their height..." she joked in a caption written over the photo.

Who are Naomi Watts' three children?

Naomi Watts shares two children with her ex, Liev Schreiber: Sasha, 18, and Kai, 16 as well as a step-son, Will, 21, from her second marriage to Billy Crudup. Sasha recently moved away to begin college in California, which Naomi emotionally documented on her Instagram. "We packed and unpacked, stacked and colour-coded. We walked and walked, woke up early with excitement," Naomi penned, recounting her son's emotional move. "Then we shopped and shopped, and sometimes fought about stupid stuff...We laughed, we cried, I had a few extra secret cries and maybe some not so private ones."

She continued: "We hugged a lot. We built things, we talked to robots, we ate good food. We got lost a bunch. We met so many great people. We had deep talks mixed in with a few fart jokes...then gave advice about how the world works. But then remembered: he's got this!! He did it!! He dreamed big and worked really hard for something wonderful. Go @sashapeteschreiber – we love you so much. #usc."

Naomi's daughter Kai also received a special shout-out from her mum during her speech on Monday, calling the teen a "high school senior, who’s both fierce and fearless." Her step-son, Will was lauded for being "a young artist, following in his father’s footsteps" as he prepares to graduate from university.