Inside Naomi Watts' blended family with Billy Crudup and their 3 rarely-seen kids

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are the proud parents of a blended family of five.

The Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans actress and the The Morning Show actor officially joined their families last year, when they had an intimate courthouse wedding in New York City after six years of dating.

One year later, in time for their anniversary, they hosted another wedding, this time around a star-studded fête in Mexico, featuring not only fellow A-Listers such as Nicole Kidman, Isla Fisher and Justin Theroux, but also of course, their three children.

Prior to marrying Billy, Naomi welcomed two children with ex Liev Schreiber, who she was with from 2005 to 2016, while Billy shares son William Atticus Parker with ex Mary-Louise Parker, who he dated from 1996 until their headline-making split in 2003, when she was seven months pregnant.

Catch up on everything there is to know about the three, William, Sasha and Kai, below.

© Getty Billy and William in January 2024

William Atticus, 20

William was born on January 7, 2004. His arrival was marred with drama, as just two months prior, when his mom Mary-Louise was seven months pregnant, Billy, who she had dated since 1996, famously left her for his Stage Beauty co-star Claire Danes.

The three have only ever made brief comments about the situation. Ahead of a 2004 profile of him in the New York Times, Billy was asked how he would address the love triangle, and in an email sent to the reporter, he wrote: "I just want to make an argument for not including anything about the Mary-Louise Parker situation," explaining: "First and foremost it is personal, painful and involves an infant, and does not deserve to be exploited to sate the appetites of circulation counters and bored readers."

© Getty The 20-year-old with his mom and younger sister in 2021

He and Claire broke up in 2006, the year she met now-husband Hugh Dancy. In 2015, she told Howard Stern: "I didn't know how to not do that. I was just in love with him, and needed to explore that, and I was 24. I didn't quite know what those consequences would be. But it's OK. I went through it."

As for Mary-Louise, in her 2015 memoir, Dear Mr. You, where she wrote different letters to real and hypothetical men, though she never named Billy, she recalled an emotional confrontation with an NYC taxi driver when she was pregnant. She wrote that after he asked her to get out of his car, telling her: "I don't want you anymore," she thought: "No one does," and that: "My life is worse than yours in this moment," noting: "I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe."

© Getty Billy and Mary-Louise were together from 1996 to 2003

Following Billy's marriage to Naomi, she also told The Guardian: "I wish them well. And absolutely I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son's father. So I’m happy for them. I'm happy they found each other."

Now 20, William has followed in the footsteps of his parents, more specifically pursuing a career in filmmaking, and has directed two films, Forty Winks in 2022 and Atrabilious the following year.

© Instagram Sasha just turned 17

Sasha, 17

Sasha is Naomi's first child with Liev, born on July 25, 2007. Though Naomi keeps her kids largely out of the spotlight, she has hinted at Sasha's love for travel and protecting the environment.

After he attended a climate change protest in 2019 with his dad, she wrote on Instagram: "When the world is dead, where will we go? I'm proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children. Change is coming whether we like it or not. A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together!"

© Instagram The actress and her two kids

When he celebrated his 17th birthday in July 2024, she also wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my darling Sasha — you have a heart of gold. I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky. You are a force but with the most gentle soul."

"I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to be your mum. And I'm so very grateful to have you by my side here. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars."

© Getty Naomi and Kai in April 2024

Kai, 15

Kai, born on December 13, 2008, is Naomi and Liev's youngest child. They graduated from middle school in New York City in 2022, and the whole blended family was in attendance, including Naomi, Billy, Liev, plus his wife Taylor Niesen.

Though Kai is still in high school, the teenager has already seemingly expressed an interest in the world of fashion, and has been by Naomi's side sitting front row at various fashion shows, including a Dior pre-fall show and the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show in 2024.