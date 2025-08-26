Exclusive: Emily Andre reveals thoughts on this hot topic - 'It actually frightens me'

Emily Macdonagh is not your typical NHS doctor. Alongside the day job, the 35-year-old is a mum-of-three and a social media influencer with a following of nearly 715,000 people. She shares three kids, Amelia, Theo and Arabella, with hit singer Peter Andre, whom she married in 2015. She is also step-mum to Peter's children from his previous marriage to Katie Price, Junior and Princess.

And on top of an important job and a busy family life, she's been writing too! Emily's new book, Incredible Things Your Body Can Do, is about to hit the shelves in August 2025. Ahead of its release, Emily opened up to HELLO! about parenting, her writing process and what really scares her when it comes to her kids.

A frightening topic

Emily shares glimpses into her family's life on social media but remains fiercely protective of her children's online safety and privacy. Naturally, conversation turned to Netflix's Adolescence, the gripping psychological crime drama which discusses social media, misogyny and the manosphere in the life of a 13-year-old boy.

© @dr_emily_official on Instagram Peter and Emily are careful to protect their children online

When asked if she and Peter had watched it and if they had any thoughts, Emily's answer was emphatic. "Do you know what? I actually haven't watched it. And the reason I haven't is not a good reason. It's because I'm actually scared to see," the mum-of-three admitted. "I know what it's about and I know the general gist of it. It actually frightens me. The whole topic frightens me. I think it's been a bit of avoidance for me, having a child of that sort of age because I just don't think we know what we're up against with all of this."

Peter and Emily's eldest daughter Amelia, whom they affectionately call 'Millie', has now got a phone of her own. But Emily said that she is "very, very strict on the kids" when it comes to the internet and social media, saying that Millie is allowed her phone for one hour on a Saturday and one hour on a Sunday, with no access to any social media.

© Getty The Netflix drama 'Adolescence' raised the issue of toxic masculinity and children's access to misoginistic content on the internet

It's a topic Emily clearly feels passionate about, having attended Parliament with Peter to hear a panel on the impacts of smartphone use and social media on young people. "I'm really, really hoping that some laws are going to be passed to actually ban phones for children altogether, but probably start off by banning them in schools," Emily told HELLO! "Because, I don't know, I just don't think a child needs a phone."

Emily's sweet message to kids

Emily is all about showing her kids how to look after themselves both online and offline. Her new book, Incredible Things Your Body Can Do, teaches young readers about their bodies, physical and emotional health and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Aimed at children aged three and up, the book is fully illustrated and contains lots of questions to get young minds whirring. This kind of open conversation is something Emily tries to adopt in her own household.

"I've always tried to say to them, come and ask me things. Don't be embarrassed. Don't be shy. You know, we've all got bodies. They all basically work in the same way," the NHS doctor shared. "For me, it starts at home. I think that's the most important place. And then obviously bringing it into the curriculum and things like that as well."

© @dr_emily_official on Instagram Emily is an NHS doctor and often shares medical advice and tips on her social media

A 'pinch me moment'

Although this is Emily's fourth book to date, it seems the feeling of being a published author never gets old. "It's one of those things for me, being able to write a book at all. It's just such a privilege because I'm a real bookworm, especially as a child. I just constantly was reading. To be able to look up my own name on Amazon and there's books there, honestly, it's a pinch me moment every single time."

© @dr_emily_official on Instagram Emily's new book is aimed at a younger audience

Emily also told HELLO! about her kids' sweet but hilarious reaction to mum becoming an author. "What's been so lovely has been being able to share that with the kids," Emily said with a smile. "You know what kids are like, though? Like I could tell them I've become the Prime Minister and they'd probably be like, 'OK, what's for dinner?'"

Despite this, Emily and Peter's kids have actually been very involved in the writing process. Theo, in particular, acted as Emily's in-house editor throughout the creation of her latest work. The mum-of-three said her son was "the guinea pig" for her most recent book, sharing how she'd ask his opinion on different sections and illustrations.

© @dr_emily_official on Instagram Emily's son Theo helped with the writing process

Emily's run of writing doesn't stop there. Although she couldn't share too many details, she has promised that "book number five is well and truly in the pipeline" and will come out early next year. Aimed at a slightly older audience, it will continue with the topics of health and wellbeing for young people.

Incredible Things Your Body Can Do is now on sale