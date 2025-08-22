Vick Hope and Calvin Harris' isolated Ibiza home to promote 'spiritual growth' for new baby

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are celebrating their first month as parents in an isolated Ibiza-based oasis.

The couple, who welcomed their baby boy Micah, on 20 July, are settling into parenthood in their picturesque Ibiza haven.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Vick Hope and Calvin Harris welcomed their son in July

Posting pictures of their stunning Ibiza home and snaps of their first month as parents, Vick wrote: "Our beloved baby boy Micah Nwosu Wiles completed his journey to us on Sunday 20th July in a beautiful, powerful home birth here in Ibiza, surrounded by love and nature and chickens."

"Emerging from our little newborn bubble to say happy first month Micah, you are magical and we are so utterly besotted with you."

Vick and Calvin's Ibiza haven

Snaps from Vick's post reveal their stunning Ibiza haven where the couple are enjoying their newborn bubble. From cactus-lined courtyards to sun-soaked balconies, the couple's Ibiza home seems like the perfect oasis for new parents. In one picture, Calvin can be seen cradling the newborn, and on the coffee table in front of him are a swathe of crystals.

© Instagram Calvin and Vick's Ibiza oasis features crystals

"The crystal nearest to Calvin looks to be a blue celestite, which is really good at creating a harmonious atmosphere and brings peace if you're feeling stressed. It also helps connect with divine energies so if you're hoping to tune into your third eye or embrace spiritual growth, it can really help!" says Alex Wilby, HELLO!'s Print Deputy Editor by day and Reiki master, tarot reader and sound healing practitioner by night.

"The big pink crystal at the front is rose quartz - the perfect crystal for Vick and Calvin to have in this family setting as it's the crystal of unconditional love, which opens the heart and brings harmony. It has a really gentle and soothing energy so it’s perfect around newborns."

Calvin's baby joy

The Scottish-born DJ announced the arrival of the couple's baby via Instagram, where he can be seen cradling the newborn to his chest. "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero, and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much, Micah," he wrote in the caption.

Vick also shared incredible snaps from her home birth

The Instagram carousel revealed images of the couple's homebirth setup as well as pictures of the placenta in a dehumidifier and being made into pill capsules.

News of the couple's pregnancy broke earlier this year after Vick showcased her blossoming baby bump during a meeting with Prince William and the next generation of Duchy of Cornwall tenant farmers at Folly Farm in the Chew Valley area of Somerset.