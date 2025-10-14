Home Alone star hospitalized following medical emergency

Home Alone star Daniel Stern, who portrayed Marv in the iconic 1990 film, was transported to hospital following a medical emergency on October 7, according to TMZ. The actor starred alongside Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in the holiday classic, as well as its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The 68-year-old was taken to a local hospital in Ventura County, California, as reported by the county's fire department. He is reportedly back at home and in good health after the ordeal.

Daniel opted to escape Los Angeles and move to a secluded ranch in California in recent years, where he now works as a cattle rancher, grows tangerines, and makes sculptures. After playing one half of the Wet Bandits in Home Alone, his fans have now affectionately dubbed him the "Citrus Bandit" in honor of his new lifestyle.

The father of three frequently shares insights into farm living on social media and spoke with People about how online platforms have helped him connect with fans more than three decades after his breakout film. "What I love about social media is you can tell your story, and it feels good to tell it. And sort of that's the final step of any artistic creation is giving it to an audience," he said.

"So it's a wonderful world, and I'm so tickled people have discovered some of my stuff through the TikTok thing there." Daniel explained that his work as an artist and sculptor has been closely influenced by his experience in Hollywood, allowing him to find purpose in his art.

"I'm fascinated by the cinematographer and the prop department. It takes all these people. So I love living in all these different worlds. It's the same in my sculpture world. I make these fun sculptures, but I'm dealing with a city and the city council who has commissioned the piece, and I'm going to tell them their story," he said.

© Getty Images for SBIFF Daniel was rushed to hospital near his home in Somis, California

"And then I deal with the city engineer, and then I deal with the foundry and the mold makers. So I've got all these other people in my life outside of show business, and I think it makes my show business stuff deeper because I'm living my real life."

© Photo: Rex Daniel played one half of the Wet Bandits in the film

The City Slickers star found that being a Hollywood star was too "overwhelming", which culminated in his decision to move far away from LA with his family. "I made enough money that I didn't have to work," he told the publication. "I made enough money and I'm kind of frugal…I bought the house in cash. I bought the cars in cash."

© Instagram The 68-year-old works as a cattle farmer and sculptor

"I bought everything straight up because as an artist, I never knew if [I was] going to make any more bread…[I said] 'Okay, Dan, now you're going to put your money where your mouth is...What am I going to do with it? Am I going to keep chasing another part or that?'" He is a proud dad to Henry, Sophie and Ella Marie, and has been married to actress Laure Mattos since 1980.