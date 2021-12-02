Home Alone fans can book the McCallisters' iconic home on Airbnb - for just $25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Everyone's favourite Christmas film has been given a magical revamp, with Home Alone Sweet Home Alone now streaming on Disney+. To celebrate, Airbnb is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the McCallisters' original home where the iconic holiday favourite was filmed.

The holiday rental platform has announced up to four guests will be able to rent the McCallisters' home on 12 December. Based in the Chicago area, bookings are available for one night only for $25 (£19), with the address to be given once the booking is completed.

WATCH: Gingerbread House recreates Home Alone's iconic film set

In a post on Instagram, Airbnb wrote: "Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders)".

During the stay, guests will be greeted by none other than Buzz McCallister, played by actor Devin Ratrayin, as well as being treated to a cosy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.

To get in the Home Alone festive spirit, Airbnb guests will also be setting up booby traps for potential intruders, be treated to plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Even a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula is on the cards for those brave enough to relive the iconic moment from the film.

Despite a recent change in COVID restrictions, the USA is still welcoming international travellers, so the offer is not off limits to those wishing to spend their holidays inside this iconic film set. What better time to head stateside than over the festive period? Head to SkyScanner for the latest flight deals.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates, as requests to book the stay open on Tuesday, December 7. Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

