How much Macaulay Culkin's Kevin actually spent in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

It takes a special kind of Christmas movie to become a generation-defining classic – and Home Alone managed to achieve this not once, but twice.

In Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Kevin McAllister as a kid being let loose around the streets of New York with his dad's credit card is sure to set panic into the hearts of parents. But for kids, it turned Manhattan into a wonderland, full of opportunities for adventure.

The bill though is enough to make anyone's eyes water – especially in 2022.

As the show celebrates its 30th anniversary this year (we know, we can't quite believe it either), we calculate exactly how much Kevin's three-day excursion around the city would actually cost to recreate.

We hope American Express is ready for quite the bashing.

Cab Ride from JFK to the Plaza Hotel - $78, plus $15.60 tip (£76.84)

After accidentally getting on the wrong flight in Chicago, Kevin finds himself not in Florida as planned, but in New York City – with just a wad of his dad's cash and a credit card for company.

Let the adventures begin. Soon he's leaning out the window of a cab as he makes his way into Manhattan.

Nowadays, an Uber from JFK to the Plaza costs $78, not including tip (which in NY is a standard 20%). Kevin iconically tipped everyone in chewing gum, but we have a feeling this won't fly in today's climate.

Two night stay at the Plaza Hotel - $4665 (£3827.17)

"I'd like a hotel room please, with an extra large bed, a TV, and one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key" is the demand Kevin makes when he fakes being his dad to secure a room at the Plaza.

A cab ride from JFK to the Plaza Hotel cost $78

What he ends up with is suite 411 – one of the most luxurious rooms in the entire hotel. Unfortunately, it's on the resident's side of the building, so officially (unless you're about to rent up there long term), you can't stay in the room.

Thankfully, pretty much every room at the hotel now has this as standard (as well as a luxury bathtub and shower you can do the Cool Jerk in, if you so desire.)

Prices start at $1495 per night for what Kevin requires, so the minimum you're looking at here is $4485, a $60 per night "urban tax" fee. So the minimum you're looking at is $4665 (£3829.87)

According to the Plaza's website, prices for the most expensive room come in at an eye-watering $75000 a night. (No, we did not get that number of zeroes wrong).

Access to the gym and pool comes as standard though, so you can practice your cannonballs to your heart's content.

Ice Cream Mountain Room Service - $196.76 (£161.54)

Two scoops? Make it three, you're not driving!

Your standard Plaza ice-cream sundae delivered to the room is $23, and comes with three scoops, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&M’s and chocolate sauce.

Ice cream room service cost $196.76

But Kevin didn't settle for anything standard, and while this is just an estimation, the absolutely giant serving platter he has delivered to his room must be at the least 21 scoops.

So that comes to $161, not including delivery fee ($10), service charge (16%) and a tip.

Total cost? At least $196.76.

We hope for your sake your eyes are as big as your stomach.

Limo Ride With An Extra Large Cheese Pizza and Coke - $715 (£587)

We have to hand it to Kevin for pulling a wangle on this one – after the Concierge breaks into his room to try and catch him out, he uses a blow up doll to make him believe that his dad was actually there with him.

His trickery worked so well that, out of embarrassment for "catching Kevin's dad in the shower", the Concierge hands the pizza and limo to him "courtesy of the Plaza" - meaning that dream trip in style was absolutely free.

Unfortunately, if you were to have this moment yourself, you're either going to have to orchestrate a situation where a disgruntled employee catches you in the shower (not recommended) or foot the bill yourself.

According to NYC United Limos, it costs $680 for four hours of driving around, while the Pizza and Coca-Cola will likely set you back around $25 depending on where you get it from.

So while Kevin got it without charge, you'll be looking at around $715 to recreate this moment.

Trip to Duncan's Toy Chest - $92.93 (£76.29)

Unfortunately a trip to Duncan's Toy Chest is impossible as sadly it doesn't exist. But the store is based on FAO Schwatz, which has a location in Rockerfeller Plaza.

It's about a 15-minute walk but hey if you have a limo at your disposal, why wouldn't you take a look and get some treats if you're a kid with a seemingly endless credit limit?

Duncan's Toy Chest sadly doesn't exist

Kevin's actually quite restrained here, considering – and only spends $23.75, plus a $20 donation to the children's charity.

Allowing for inflation, that's $92.93 in today's economy. But honestly, you can go as wild as you want here.

(The toy store is also home to the Big floor piano, if you want to tick another childhood dream off your list.)

Central Park - Free

Finally a little excursion that won't break the bank! Central Park is just across the road from the Plaza, and costs precisely zero dollars.

The major locations from Home Alone 2 aren't too much of a walk either. You can get to Gapstow Bridge in five minutes, and Inscope Arch, where the Sticky Bandits are finally caught, is directly next to it.

A Pigeon lady is unfortunately not a guarantee.

A trip to Central Park is free

Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree - Free

Kevin does get a little thrifty towards the end of his trip, and after stopping the Sticky Bandits in their tracks once again (causing an unknown amount of damage to a home on the Upper West Side in the process), he heads there to wish for his mum back.

Thankfully he gets his Christmas wish, and she finds him there for a tearjerking and heartwarming reunion.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is lit up in the first days of December, and lasts throughout the Christmas season. It's usually pretty busy, unless you go there in the dead of night, but it's pretty all the same. Have someone to hug when you get there.

Room Service Bill: $1858.17 (£1525.52)

At the end of Home Alone 2, just when Kevin thinks he got away with it, his parents get the shocker of a lifetime when they're presented with his room service bill, totalling $967.43.

That's equivalent to $2054.93 today – no wonder his dad went screaming.

Now, we've already factored in the $196.76 ice cream bill, so let's be nice and cut that off this total, but you're still looking at $1858.17. Yowch.

The total bill came to $7621.46

Total Cost: $7621.46 (£6252.65)

For a whirlwind 48 hours, Kevin is going to have to do a lot of household chores in order to pay his parents back for the mammoth cost he racked up (and that's not even counting the fact we went for a cheaper room!)

Alas, looks like we might have to trade in the Plaza for now for a night on the couch with a bowl of Ben and Jerrys and a Home Alone 2 rewatch.

Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York is available now on Disney Plus.

