Home Alone: This star almost didn't appear in the movie - details

An undeniable Christmas classic, Home Alone wouldn't be the same without its hilarious and incredibly talented cast, but there was one star who almost didn't appear in the movie. Can you guess who? In a surprising turn of events, comedy legend Daniel Stern initially turned down the role of Marv Murchins due to an issue of pay.

After finding out that the shooting schedule had been extended from six to eight weeks, without any increased pay, he decided to pass on what would become one of his best-loved roles.

Appearing on a special Home Alone edition of Netflix's The Movies That Made Us in 2019, Daniel explained: "I said 'for my pride, no I'm quitting,'" which then led to actor Dan Roebuck being cast as Marv.

Of course, Daniel Stern did eventually return to the festive flick, but only after director Chris Columbus had decided that the chemistry between Joe Pesci and Dan Roebuck wasn't what he was looking for.

Daniel Stern initially turned down the role of Marv in Home Alone

Reflecting on his initial decision to turn down the role, Daniel laughed: "What an idiot I was to let that almost get away. I would have been like 'ooh I missed it, why? Oh because of my pigheadedness.'" He added: "Thank god they came back to me!"

Also appearing in the Netflix episode, director Chris revealed that once he got Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern together for their camera test, "It was magical."

The actor later reconsidered and took part in a screen test with Joe Pesci

As it turns out, the pair had already formed a close bond after starring together in an earlier film.

"We had done a movie called I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can" many years before that [Home Alone] and we became friends on that," recalled Daniel.

The cast and crew of Home Alone had no idea that it would become so successful

After Home Alone was officially released in cinemas, it's safe to say that the reaction blew the cast and crew away.

"I was shooting City Slickers at the time," said Daniel, "On a weekly basis Billy Crystal came into the trailer with the Hollywood Reporter and he said 'your movie's number one' and then the next week Billy's in saying 'your movie's number one again' and I said 'how about that.'"

