Amal Clooney's lookalike niece, 23, follows in famous aunt's footsteps: 'Couldn't be prouder'

Amal Clooney's lookalike niece appears to be following in her famous aunt's inspiring footsteps. Amal's niece, Mia Hamiyeh, has graduated from London's BPP University and will be going into law – just like her aunt. The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of Amal's sister Tala Alamuddin and businessman Nagi Hamiyeh, was seen in her graduation regalia in snaps posted by her proud family to social media. Fashion designer, Tala, 53, shared the snaps of the ceremony and post-graduation celebrations to her Instagram where she praised her daughter, saying: "My heart is full. My girl is a lawyer," and "Couldn't be prouder", she wrote on another picture.

Amal's lookalike niece and sister

Mia is the daughter of Amal's sister, Tala. Aside from bearing the same striking resemblance, the sisters share an incredibly close bond, evident when Tala served as Amal's maid of honour during her 2014 nuptials to actor George Clooney. Mia was even given the distinction of being Amal's only flower girl at the wedding.

Amal's impressive career

Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) graduated with a B.A. in Jurisprudence from St Hugh's College, Oxford in 2000. She then went on to complete a Master of Laws at the prestigious New York University School of Law in 2002. After this, Amal completed a judicial clerkship at the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 2004. She then worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and as a prosecutor at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.

She went on to specialise in human rights laws, working across a string of high-profile cases in the International Criminal Court, including the Armenian genocide and the Ukraine war. Amal has also represented several wrongfully detained journalists and has even helped secure the freedom of several of them, including Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

© Instagram Amal's niece is following in her famous aunt's footsteps

© Instagram Mia and her mother, Tala, bear a striking resemblance to the human rights lawyer

"Since taking on this case over a year ago, I have witnessed incredible determination by Reuters, in particular editor-in-chief Steve Adler and Chief Counsel Gail Gove, in their pursuit of justice for their brave reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo," she said, via Doughty Street Chambers, where she is a practising barrister. "It is inspiring to see a news organisation so committed to the protection of innocent men and the profession of journalism. It has been an honour to represent Reuters and the two journalists in this case and I hope that their release signals a renewed commitment to press freedom in Myanmar."