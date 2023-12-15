Everything you need to know about Amal Clooney's lookalike sister Tala Alamuddin

Amal Clooney and Tala Alamuddin aren't just sisters, they're also each other's biggest cheerleaders. Aside from their striking resemblance, the siblings share an incredibly close bond, evident when Tala served as Amal's Maid of Honor during her 2014 nuptials to George Clooney. Adorably, Tala's daughter, Mia, was even given the distinction of being Amal's only flower girl at the wedding.

© Getty Tala Alamuddin is a flourishing fashion designer and mom-of-four

A flourishing fashion designer and entrepreneur, Tala launched her signature accessories brand – TOTALLY TALA – in 2017, and Amal is a huge fan. Revered as a style icon herself, in 2018, Amal chose to carry one of Tala's coveted clutch bags to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor.

Posting a photo of Amal and George as they headed into St George's Chapel, an appreciative Tala revealed that it was "A truly crowning moment" for her bespoke TALA clutch. It's not the first time that Amal has modelled her sister's pieces either.

© Getty Amal Clooney sported one of Tala's clutch bag designs at the wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018

Shortly after TOTALLY TALA's launch, Amal showed her support by sporting a pair of statement fringed earrings from the collection in 2017, resulting in endless comments and questions about orders on Instagram.

Before launching her eponymous line, Tala previously worked in advertising in New York and Singapore.

After busy days at the office, the proud mom relishes time with her daughter, Mia, and three sons, whom she shares with Nagi Hamiyeh, a businessman based in Singapore.

Now that Amal and George have welcomed two children of their own – twins Ella and Alexander – in 2017, we can imagine the sisters have bonded over their journeys into motherhood.

While Tala and Amal are extremely private about their lives away from the spotlight, on occasion, fans have been treated to a glimpse of their relationship on social media.

In 2021, Tala and Amal posed with their mother, Baria, on Instagram. Beaming from ear-to-ear as they modelled several TALA handbags, the designer captioned the snap: "Introducing my female squad (above 18)."