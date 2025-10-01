George Clooney reveals his twins' secret talent

George Clooney is a Hollywood legend, having won two Oscars and four Golden Globe awards, and also nabbing both Emmy and Tony nominations during his storied career, so it comes as no surprise that his children are already showing signs of talent. The Jay Kelly star shares his eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with his human rights lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, whom he married in 2014. The proud dad spoke to E! News at the New York Film Festival on Monday, sharing that his kids might still follow in his famous footsteps yet.

"I don't know. It's so hard to tell at eight," he said when asked if they had caught the acting bug. "They're very funny kids, and they love to get up and sing. But, you know, I hope they do exactly what they want to do in life, and that's all you can hope for." He added that the duo is starting to understand just how famous their parents really are.

"They have some idea," he told the outlet. "My kid came up to me the other day and said, 'Papa, what's 'famous'? Somebody in my class said you're famous.' I said, 'Tell that kid I'm very famous.'" While Alexander and Ella haven't seen the majority of his filmography, they enjoyed watching Fantastic Mr. Fox. "I won't let them see Batman & Robin, I want them to have respect for me," he quipped.

Their singing abilities are already making a mark on George, who revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the film festival that they love to sing along to the soundtrack of the musical Hamilton. "I drive a van," he said. "The other day, I had six kids singing all the songs from Hamilton in the back. And by the way, it's a little off-putting when you hear them singing some of the lyrics – for eight-year-olds."

Since welcoming the twins in 2017, George has taken on fewer projects in order to be present in their lives. "I am not in that mad rush to succeed anymore," he told Fox's Extra. "I have had my career in many ways, and you know things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot, and it's fun."

© WireImage The couple share twins Alexander and Ella

"I'm still young enough that I can run around with them. That is going away quickly. But I can still do it right now. So I am having a really fun time," the 64-year-old added. Alexander and Ella can already speak English, French and Italian, thanks to their mother's fluency in the languages and their upbringing in multiple countries, including the family estate in France, a mansion in Lake Como, and a stunning home on the River Thames in England.

© Getty Images for FLC George revealed that the twins love to sing

George previously spoke about their language proficiency, sharing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2023 that he is at a "tactical disadvantage" with them. "I'm not a very smart person, and I've armed my children," he admitted. "They speak French, and they speak Italian, and my wife speaks French and Italian…It's okay, though, I'm enjoying the ignorance of it all."

© Getty His children are fluent in three languages

"I'll try to fake something in the wrong language," he added. "And they'll just look at me like, 'You're an idiot,' and I'm like, 'You're six!'"