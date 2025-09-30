Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney reveals doting habit he has taken to since becoming a father to twins Ella and Alexander
The Jay Kelly actor, who owns homes in France, Italy, and England, shares the twins with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who he married in 2014

George Clooney at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Jay Kelly, August 28, 2025© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
George Clooney may be a movie star, but he is not immune to carpool duties. The Jay Kelly actor first became a dad in his 50s, when he welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney, who he married in 2014. And though the couple have long kept their kids out of the public eye, the E.R. alum is not one to shy away from gushing about them — and for his love of driving them to school, it seems.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the NYFF premiere of Jay Kelly, his new film directed by Noah Baumbach, asked whether he's a carpool dad, he confirmed: "I am. I drive a van," and shared: "The other day I had six kids singing all the songs from Hamilton in the back. And by the way it's a little off putting when you hear them singing some of the lyrics — for eight-year-olds."

George and Amal Clooney at the "Jay Kelly" premiere© Getty Images
George and Amal at the Jay Kelly premiere on September 29

Also asked whether becoming a father has changed his approach to work and how many movies he works on — since 2020, he has starred in four movies, voiced another and made his Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck — he said: "I work less, but that's okay, you know," maintaining: "I'm really enjoying my life. I'm enjoying spending time [with my family], I enjoy driving the kids to school and all that stuff, it's fun."

He shared a similar sentiment while speaking with GQ last August alongside Brad Pitt, while the frequent co-stars were promoting their new movie, Wolfs. Also speaking about how he manages his time and work, and the fact that his Broadway stint meant moving his family to New York City for six months, he said: "I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don't want to lose all of that."

Still, he did note at the time: "But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things, but we're also saying, 'Well, let’s also remember that we want to see our life in a kind of nice way too.' A little of both. Everything in moderation, including moderation."

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Riley Keough attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images
The actor with his Jay Kelly cast at the Venice Film Festival

Back in May, George was nominated for his role as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck — he initially starred as Fred Friendly in his 2005 film — and though it ultimately went to Cole Escola for Oh, Mary!, at the time, he couldn't help but gush about what a special time in his life working on his Broadway debut had been.

The couple at the Tony Awards in June© FilmMagic
The couple at the Tony Awards in June

He especially gushed about his wife's support, and her own impressive accolades, telling E! News: "I have this incredible partner who I couldn't be more proud of." In May 2024, Amal was one of the legal experts who recommended that the ICC chief prosecutor seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in his ongoing war on Palestine, which on September 16 an independent United Nations inquiry ruled a genocide.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney (with her honey-toned locked and fuchsia dress) at the Venice International Film Festival © WireImage
Amal and George are based between England, France and Italy

"She's the bravest human being I've ever met in my life. I am deeply proud of her and the fact that she's in any way proud of me, if just, I can't believe how lucky I am," George endearingly added.

