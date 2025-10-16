'80s rockstar is ageless in latest bare-faced appearance

'80s rock icon Susanna Hoffs proved that she hasn't aged a day since topping the charts as one-fourth of the all-female rock band The Bangles. The 66-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to check in with her fans, looking better than ever in the short clip. She stood in her bathroom as she addressed her followers with a simple, "Top of the morning to you." Susanna was glowing in the video, with a bare, slightly freckled face and a wide grin. She sported a green-gray shirt and wore her brunette locks down in soft curls.

"I just woke up! Top of the morning to you! Now, Coffee! #nomakeup #zeromakeup #morningmood," she captioned the clip. Fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her ageless appearance, with one writing, "Just as beautiful as when you first started," while another added, "I know that young lady. Still beautiful too." A third fan chimed in, "Eternal beauty!" while another exclaimed, "How on earth do you look that stunning after just waking up???"

Susanna was the lead singer of The Bangles, who formed in 1981 and rose to fame thanks to hits like "Manic Monday" and "Walk Like An Egyptian", both of which topped the charts. Her bandmates included sisters Vicki and Debbi Peterson, and Annette Zilinskas, with Michael Steele later joining them. After the band split in 1989, Susanna went on to release her solo album, When You're A Boy, in 1991, followed by several more musical projects over the years.

She wrote a critically-acclaimed novel in 2023, This Bird Has Flown, which was opted for a film adaptation. The musician is married to director Jay Roach, who helmed the Austin Powers movies, as well as the Meet the Parents franchise. The Bangles even reunited to record a song for 1999's Austin Powers 2, and toured their reunion album, Doll Revolution, four years later.

Susanna re-recorded The Bangles' hit song "Eternal Flame" in April and shared the reason behind the nostalgic move. "Here is a brand new recording of 'Eternal Flame' which I co-wrote in 1988 with my friends Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly," she said on Instagram.

© Instagram Susanna was glowing in the bare-faced clip

"I was inspired to sing it again! As I stood before the microphone, I fought back tears of gratitude – for the opportunity to sing a song I have loved and cherished my entire adult life. We've grown up together!"

© Christian Rose The Bangles were wildly successful in the '80s

She continued: "I've been touched time and again by stories from friends and strangers alike who've expressed how much 'Eternal Flame' has meant to them, whether the song played as they walked down the aisle at their wedding, or brought consolation. I still wake up each morning, motivated to sing, to write, to make art, and to find ways to connect. I'm still that same girl with that same emotion – older, and hopefully wiser."

© Redferns Susanna was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist

The band sadly broke up in 1989 due to creative tensions, the stress of touring and Susanna's growing popularity with the media and the fans. While speaking with USA Today, Debbi shared insight into the difficult decision they made to split.

© Variety via Getty Images The brunette beauty has barely aged since the '80s

"Maybe Vicki and I were in denial of things getting really that bad. It really was a shocker…I remember there being a big box of tissues and crying so much. It was so emotionally upsetting and devastating," she recalled.