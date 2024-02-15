Shakira shares major update with tear-streaked new photo: 'I was rebuilding myself'

Shakira has major news to share – she's coming back with a brand new album! The Colombian superstar announced on February 15 that she's making her big return.

The new record will be titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (transl: Women No Longer Cry), and marks her first album of new material in nearly seven years, since 2017's El Dorado, and her 12th studio album.

The title comes from a lyric in her collaboration with Bizarrap last year, the viral "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which addressed her split from Gerard Piqué.

Recommended video You may also like A glimpse of one of the singles from the album, "Te Felicito"

The album is her first since her split from the Spanish football player, with whom she shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, and her controversial tax evasion case (which was settled last November).

Shakira, 47, revealed the cover art for the new album on social media, which features a close-up of her face with tears streaking down, having converted into sparkling diamonds on her cheeks.

She shared a personal statement alongside it, which read: "My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way.

"Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

Her last seven previously released singles, spanning "Te Felicito" from April 2022 to "El Jefe" from September 2023, will all be part of the record, which contains a total of 16 tracks.

MORE: Shakira dons mermaid tail and shell bikini top for her most magical look yet

In fact, her collaboration with Bizarrap and "TQG" with Karol G even won her three prizes at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, during which she also performed (those being Best Pop Song, Song of the Year, and Best Urban Fusion/Performance).

© Getty Images The album is Shakira's first since her split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira's career began back in 1991 when she was just 14 with her first two albums, Magia and Peligro in 1993, both of which were commercially unsuccessful. The albums made her a staple of the performance scene in Colombia, but they've both since been removed from the music markets because of their lack of traction.

MORE: Shakira's bittersweet confession after Gerard Piqué split

In 1995, she released Pies Descalzos, which marked her commercial breakthrough in Latin America, and 1998's Dónde Están los Ladrones became her first album to achieve some degree of success in the United States.

© Getty Images Shakira's career soared in the early 2000s with the release of 2001's "Laundry Service"

However, it was 2001's Laundry Service which propelled her to global superstardom, featuring her first major collection of songs in English, including "Whenever Wherever," which was one of the year's biggest hits.

SEE: Shakira shows off insane flexibility in new photos ahead of emotional honor

The worldwide commercial success of the album led to further strong sales for the two-part 2005 follow-up Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 and Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, which included the song "Hips Don't Lie," her biggest seller to date and one of the best-selling songs of the 2000s.

© Getty Images Of the new record, she said: "While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

Her most recent studio album, 2017's El Dorado, was a smash hit in Latin America and charted well in the United States, spawning one hit single in "Chantaje" and won Shakira her third Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.