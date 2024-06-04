Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter, 72, wows in silver swimsuit to promote new music

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter is releasing a brand new single – and to celebrate, the 72-year-old has shared a stunning throwback picture.

The snap of Lynda in the 1970s showed her wearing a silver sparkling swimsuit with a low cut V-neck and rosette detailing. Posing with her hands on her hips, Lynda's brunette hair fell down her back in loose waves, and featured a bouffant that was on trend at the time.

The actress revealed that the photoshoot, taken decades ago, inspired the cover art for her new single 'Pink Slip Lollipop,' which will be released on June 21, 2024.

"The photo shoot that inspired the cover art for Pink Slip Lollipop. Will you be listening 6/21? #newmusic #pinksliplollipop," she captioned the post which featured a sneak peek at the cover which was taken from the same photoshoot.

Lynda's musical journey, which predates her iconic role as Wonder Woman, has been a lifelong passion.

© Dominik Bindl Lynda found fame as Wonder Woman

"I've been singing for over 50 years. I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor," she told People magazine in 2024.

In March she released "Letters From Earth," a single she called "a love letter to those we've lost," particularly her husband of over 35 years, Robert Altman, whom she married in 1984, and who sadly passed away after a battle with blood cancer in 2021. Together they raised two children, and Lynda said he was "the great love of my life".

© Ron Galella Lynda Carter and Robert Altman in 1983 at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she said. "You wonder, 'How can I communicate with you? Where are you? You didn't just die — there's too much of you left on this earth, too many people that love you.'"

She added: "These letters are almost a prayer to your loved one. Hopefully people will relate to it. It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking."