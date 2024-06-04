Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter, 72, wows in silver swimsuit to promote new music
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter, 72, wows in silver swimsuit to promote new music

Lynda has been a singer for decades 

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter is releasing a brand new single – and to celebrate, the 72-year-old has shared a stunning throwback picture.

The snap of Lynda in the 1970s showed her wearing a silver sparkling swimsuit with a low cut V-neck and rosette detailing. Posing with her hands on her hips, Lynda's brunette hair fell down her back in loose waves, and featured a bouffant that was on trend at the time. 

The actress revealed that the photoshoot, taken decades ago, inspired the cover art for her new single 'Pink Slip Lollipop,' which will be released on June 21, 2024. 

View post on Instagram
 

"The photo shoot that inspired the cover art for Pink Slip Lollipop. Will you be listening 6/21? #newmusic #pinksliplollipop," she captioned the post which featured a sneak peek at the cover which was taken from the same photoshoot. 

Lynda's musical journey, which predates her iconic role as Wonder Woman, has been a lifelong passion.

Lynda Carter attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes© Dominik Bindl
Lynda found fame as Wonder Woman

"I've been singing for over 50 years. I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor," she told People magazine in 2024. 

In March she released "Letters From Earth," a single she called "a love letter to those we've lost," particularly her husband of over 35 years, Robert Altman, whom she married in 1984, and who sadly passed away after a battle with blood cancer in 2021. Together they raised two children, and Lynda said he was "the great love of my life".

Lynda Carter and Robert Altman in 1983 at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California© Ron Galella
Lynda Carter and Robert Altman in 1983 at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she said. "You wonder, 'How can I communicate with you? Where are you? You didn't just die — there's too much of you left on this earth, too many people that love you.'"

She added: "These letters are almost a prayer to your loved one. Hopefully people will relate to it. It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more