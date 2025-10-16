Hailey Bieber makes honest confession son's inheritance and $1 billion Rhode fortune

Hailey Bieber is proving to be a savvy entrepreneur, already making wise investments to secure her one-year-old son’s future. Back in May, the skincare mogul announced that Rhode had been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a $1 billion dollar deal that came only three years after she debuted her company. During a new interview with WSJ. Magazine for the Innovators issue, Hailey revealed what she intends on doing with her fortune. "'I want to preserve that for my son's future," she shared. "It's an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it." It seems Hailey has her sights set on growing her empire, with a clear focus on expanding her earnings. "I would like to invest it wisely," she added.

The 28-year-old also spoke about her choice to keep her son, Jack Blues Bieber’s, face off social media, prioritizing his privacy from an early age. "Until your child can understand it and it's possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way," she explained. Hailey also shared her proudest moment of motherhood so far. "So far my proudest moment was getting him out," she said. "I was proud of getting him safely into the world. But I feel like when you're a mom you have proud moments every day, they're changing so much so often and there's so much newness all the time and every little tiny thing that they do makes you proud."

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber sold Rhode for $1 billion

The mother-of-one reflected on how much she feels she’s changed since becoming a parent, sharing how motherhood has transformed her perspective and priorities. "Before it happens you're like, 'I can wait to get back to blank'. I think a lot of the times there isn't going back. You become a mom and you move forward and that's a whole journey in itself," she shared.

Hailey also teased making an upcoming Rhode face mask as she discussed her talent for eating sushi in a face mask – a video that amassed millions of views on TikTok. "I am making one," she admitted. "I am making one that I feel hopefully will maybe fit the face a little bit better."

© Instagram Hailey is a fashionable mom

The founder will continue to serve as the chief creative officer of Rhode. "From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid make-up you can use every day," she shared during a statement at the time. "Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally."