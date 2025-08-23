Hailey Bieber celebrates 'beautiful boy's' first birthday with never-before-seen photos

Hailey Bieber ushered in her son Jack Blues's 1st birthday with a stunning set of photographs that showed off her child's adorable golden locks. The Rhode founder took to Instagram to share two professionally shot photos with her baby boy. Captured by photographer Stevie Dance, the intimate snaps show Hailey in a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, cradling her son dressed in a white onesie.

Her toasted-almond hair fell in soft waves, complemented by natural, radiant makeup that highlighted her effortless beauty.

The 28-year-old captioned the tribute: "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified."

Hailey's pals flocked to the comments section to gush over Jack's milestone day. "The cutesttttt babbyyy jack ahhh!!!" penned Kylie Jenner.

"Happy Birthday to your gorgeous angel," added Paris Hilton.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their son in August 2024

"Happy Birthday Jackkkkie," commented Kim Kardashian.

Over on her Instagram Story, Hailey shared a behind-the-scenes look at Jack's birthday celebrations, which featured baby blue and gold balloons.

Hailey on motherhood

During an interview with Vogue Italia, Hailey got candid about motherhood and opened up about her "surprise" pregnancy.

© Instagram Hailey shared details of the celebrations

"The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions," she told the magazine. "You realize that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again."

"It was a huge challenge for me, mentally," she added.

Hailey continued: "You start to worry less about many things. You think, 'I don't have time, I don't have enough energy.'"

"He's [Jack] my priority. He's the most important thing to me. "It's been the best teacher I've ever had. The best in my marriage, too. It makes you see your partner in such a different way."

© Instagram Jack's balloons

Hailey's successful summer

It has been a busy few months for the Rhode founder. Back in July, she announced the reformulation of her Rhode Peptide Lip Tints and unveiled the limited edition summer shade called Lemontini. Adorned in lemon yellow packaging, the shimmery lip product has a sheer gold cast that tastes like the zesty fruit.

"Peptide lip treatment was one of the first products we ever made. it’s been with us since rhode launched and quickly became one of your forever essentials. Inspired by your feedback, we’re so excited to share that an improved version of the formula is on the way. same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture," penned Rhode on Instagram.

© Instagram/Rhodebeauty Hailey Bieber's summer launch

"It was so important that we resolve the grainy feel that developed in some lip treats and tints over time. We took our time over the past two years by researching, experimenting, and testing to find a solution. Our biggest upgrade was switching the shea butter from a solid to a liquid form, ensuring it glides on smoothly and maintains a consistently even texture. feels just like the original, with the same skincare benefits and a little more cushion and richness for a comfy application."

And that's not all – back in June, Hailey unveiled a new campaign starring Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson. The 28-year-old was the brand's first male model and promoted the new hydrating Glazing Mist.

As per the brand's website, the Glazing Mist "hydrates and refreshes for a next-level glowy finish" and offers "clinically proven hydration and nourished, supple skin on the go". The formula contains ectoin to keep skin hydrated, along with ceramides and mongolia extract.