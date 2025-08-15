Justin Bieber twins with son Jack Blues ahead of major milestone

Justin Bieber delighted fans on Thursday when he shared an adorable snap of his 11-month-old son, Jack Blues, sporting a matching pink outfit.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to post the sweet photo of Jack climbing on a couch while he sat beside him, wrapping his arm around the tot in a protective hold.

Like father like son

© Instagram Justin shared the adorable photo of his mini-me son

Jack's tank top, pants, and beanie were all the same shade of bright pink, which matched Justin's pink hoodie.

The duo twinned in the picture, with Jack's brown-blond locks peeking through – the same color as his father's hair.

Learn more about Jack's parents Justin and Hailey below...

WATCH: Justin and Hailey Bieber's love story

Fans rushed to the comment section to share how sweet the duo were, with one writing, "This is just the cutest thing ever!" while another added, "That's enough, let me babysit this perfect little strawberry."

In another glimpse into fatherhood posted on the same day, Justin shared a snap of Jack sitting on a mini golf course in a white tee and black pants, with his thick hair on full display.

"I still can't believe that baby Bieber is already turning one year old, it seems like it was yesterday that he was born," said a fan in the comments, while another chimed in, "Jack is growing up so fast!!"

Jack's mother, Hailey Bieber, shared a similar sentiment in July when posting a photo of herself holding Jack in her arms, as she pointed something out to him on a wall.

© Instagram Jack was so cute in the social media snap

"11 months…Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month," she wrote in the caption.

The model was dressed in a simple white tank top and blue jeans for the sweet moment, which was taken during a photoshoot for Justin's new Skylrk brand.

Parenting 101

© Instagram The duo are doting parents

The couple, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their son on August 22, 2024, after keeping the pregnancy under wraps for the first six months.

The fiercely private star opened up about how Justin has taken to fatherhood quickly in an interview with Vogue Italia.

She revealed that he was an "extraordinary father" and always doted upon his only son.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018

"He told me, 'I'm living the life I've always dreamed of', but he's also dealing with things that the public doesn't see," she explained, adding that it had been a trialling year for her, too.

"That's been a tough thing for me recently – feeling like I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do, really publicly. And so people are always asking if I'm okay – and that starts to really weigh on me."

Rocky road

© Instagram Justin sparked backlash following his bizarre post

Justin and Hailey weathered speculation around the state of their marriage in May, when the "Peaches" singer celebrated his wife's incredible achievement with a bizarre social media post.

Sharing a photo of her June Vogue cover to Instagram, he began: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even," he added.

© GC Images The pair have weathered speculation about their marriage in the past

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He concluded: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

After immense backlash, Justin removed the caption and made no further comment on Hailey's career milestone.