Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter talks 'new chapter' as parents inundate her with support

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola released her first eponymous single on October 17 – and her parents couldn't be prouder. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to unveil the exciting news and pen a heartfelt message to her followers. The first photo in the carousel featured Lola seated in front of a pink backdrop adorned with her name in bold yellow lettering. Exuding effortless chic, Kelly’s daughter wore a sleek black long-sleeved top paired with capri pants, finishing the look with platform Mary Janes as she gazed thoughtfully into the distance. The following snaps offered a glimpse into recent moments from Lola’s life – recording in the studio, wandering the streets of London with her guitar, strolling through the airport, soaking up the sun in summer throwbacks, a chic outfit carefully laid out on a bed, and even a nostalgic baby photo of her with her mom.

In the caption, she wrote: "The first single, 'Lola' of my debut ep comes out at MIDNIGHT!!!!! 'Lola' was the first song @evigiorgi and I wrote together. I’ve said this to Evi a thousand times and I’ll say it again; Evi created such a safe space for me to truly let my guard down and tap in to emotions I hadn’t visited in a while and this is very much so reflected through the whole ep that is officially out in decemberrrrr!!! We had the best time with @urpaljoey creating this song (dream team hehe). This feels like just the beginning of a new chapter in my musical journey and I cannot wait to have every single one of you on this journey with me. thank you all for you endless support, love, and time. i appreciate it more than you know love youuuuu so much happy release day!!!!"

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

Lola's parents flocked to the comments section to gush over their daughter's news. "Let’s go!!!!!" wrote Mark, while Kelly added, "I will be streaming at midnight love." The singer is no doubt on a different time zone to her doting parents as she now resides in London. While studying at New York University, Lola spent time abroad in England and later made the move from New York City to London. "She’s been living [there] for the past two years," Kelly shared on an episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. "I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful," admitted the budding musician."

The musician has clearly inherited her mom's natural flair for interior design. For her London home, Lola chose a monochromatic palette, featuring a black table and shelves contrasted against white walls and a light carpet. Large windows offered views of the tree-lined streets, while the high ceilings added a sense of openness and space to the room.