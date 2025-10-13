Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa's daughter's modest London home is worlds away from parent's $27 million townhouse
Kelly shares three grown children with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who she co-hosts Live with Kelly and Mark with

Kelly Ripa looked sensational in a beach selfie with her daughter Lola© Instagram
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, is excitedly gearing up to the release of her new song, "LOLA," and has been counting down the days on social media. In her latest post, the singer shared snapshots from the music studio as well as promotional artwork and threw in a photo from inside her London home too. In the mirror selfie, Lola rocked an off the shoulder t-shirt and baggy pants as she snapped a photo from inside her dining room. 

She opted for monochrome tones with a black table and shelves set against white walls and light carpet. The large windows allowed for a view of the tree-lined streets and the high ceilings made the room look spacious. While it's a far cry from the $27 million townhouse where she grew up in New York with her famous parents and siblings, Michael and Joaquin, it's clear she's inherited her mom's taste in interior designs. 

kelly ripa lola consuelos glam© Getty Images
Lola now lives in London

She too favors black and white furnishings in much of her home and when she's given glimpses inside, it's always perfectly decorated. Kelly recently opened up about her quirky decor revealing that they have an all-black bathroom detailed with black toilet paper to match.

Lola in home mirror selfie, keyboard, large windows
Lola shared a photo from inside her London home

She and Mark discussed the room while hosting Live! and she said: "Somebody – as a gift, as a joke – said that you need black toilet paper in this black bathroom. And you know what? It actually looks normal because the white toilet paper was the thing that looked really strange."

While Kelly was enthusiastic about the design choice, Mark couldn’t help but voice his disagreement. "I will say, it doesn't feel normal," he shared. "Nobody really uses that toilet," replied Kelly, to which Mark said, "I have." "Well, there you go," added Kelly. "I have not used the black toilet tissue. I just like the way it looks. It blends into the wall."

See inside Kelly and Mark's home below.

1/5

kelly ripa and mark consuelos with kids at christmas© Instagram

Kelly and Mark with their three kids in their NY home

Family home

2/5

kelly ripa upper east side home© Photo: Instagram

Kelly and Mark's foyer in their home is amazing

Grand designs

3/5

kelly ripa dogs christmas© Photo: Instagram

They love to decorate their home throughout the seasons

Festive

4/5

Kelly Ripa's son Michael shared a glimpse inside the family's Hampton's home

They share their home with their dog

5/5

Kelly Ripa's bedroom in her NYC townhouse is incredible!

Kelly and Mark no longer have any of their kids living at home

Empty nesters

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics. Touching on her children during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless." 

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them." 

Lola's mom and dad are incredibly supportive of her decision to live abroad and of her music career. She previously opened up about valuing their opinion when it comes to her music. 

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured." 

