Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal details of daughter's home visit: 'Something bad happened'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoyed a home visit from their daughter Lola this week – but it appears things didn’t go entirely as planned. "Our daughter is home visiting us. We’re so happy. There’s so much life in the house when she’s in the house," Kelly shared on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. However, according to Mark, the 24-year-old's presence seemed to negatively affect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFL season success. "Anyway, Lola and I walked in while Mark was watching the game, and something bad happened," explained Kelly.

The host struggled to pinpoint what went wrong during the Buccaneers’ October 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, as she "wasn’t really paying attention". However, she explained that Mark "declared that maybe we were bad luck". The Buccaneers – Mark's favorite team – defeated the 49ers with a final score of 30–19. Mark denied making the comment to which Kelly responded, "Somebody said it, that we were bad luck, when we walked into the room." She added: "And so, then we took our exit cue, and I was like, 'Don’t tempt me with a good time. I don’t mind leaving and not watching this game.'"

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa with her daughter and Lola Consuelos

Mark took a moment to explain what happened, noting that "everything was great" once Kelly and Lola left the room. "So basically, I controlled the game," said Kelly, to which Mark replied, "That’s right. I appreciate that." The co-stars eloped in 1996 after they met while working on the soap opera All My Children together. Kelly and Mark share three children – sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22, and daughter Lola, 24.

© Instagram Lola Consuelos shares a photo of herself working on her music editing software in a studio, posted on Instagram

While studying at New York University, Lola spent time abroad in England and later made the move from New York City to London. "She’s been living [there] for the past two years," Kelly shared on an episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. "I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful," admitted the budding musician."

Lola continued: "I’m currently in the process of applying for my visa – my visa extension, which would then let me stay there for another five years, which is quite nutty." Earlier this month, Lola teased the audio of her upcoming debut EP, Sorry, It’s All About Me. Lola’s new music is set to drop on October 17.