Michelle Pfeiffer sparks fan reaction as she makes candid career confession

Michelle Pfeiffer’s career may seem worlds away from everyday life, but the actress proved more relatable than expected with a candid revelation about her past jobs. The 67-year-old admitted that she had "been fired a few times" over the course of her career – a confession that many fans found refreshingly relatable. Michelle took to Instagram this week to gush over Lauren Brown and Kristina O'Neill's novel All the Cool Girls Get Fired: How to Let Go of Being Let Go and Come Back on Top. The blonde beauty shared a selfie posing with the book in hand. Michelle wore a white and pink plaid shirt, while her signature curls framed her face effortlessly. Her makeup was kept minimal, letting her natural glow radiate, complemented by a soft rosy lip.

Alongside the snap, she penned: "I’ve been fired a few times and wish I’d had this book written by these Cool Girls to help me through it! Great read!" Michelle's followers flocked to the comments to react to her career confession, with many sharing that they too had been fired in the past. "Yes plenty of times that’s why I work for myself now," wrote one social media user. "I have too! I need this book! Thank you for sharing about it. Michelle Pfeiffer rocks," added another fan. "I agree! I’ll give it a read. Usually girls get fired if they speak up or stand up for themselves or others. Somehow that is NOT cool," penned a third follower.

© Instagram Michelle posed for a selfie with the book

However, Michelle’s career shows no signs of slowing down, as she’s set to star in the upcoming Yellowstone sequel, The Madison. The Madison will act as a follow-up to the original show set in the present day, as opposed to how previous spinoffs such as 1883 and 1923 have been set in the past. It will follow a New York family who settles in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and will be a heartfelt study of grief and human connection, Paramount previously shared.

Michelle's age-defying secrets

© AFP via Getty Images Michelle is ageing backwards

Michelle previously shared her beauty regime in an interview on Lorraine back in 2021. "It's what nobody really wants to hear - you have to eat right, you have to exercise, you have to sleep," she shared. "We're always looking for that cheating magical bullet but it's not right." She continued: "When I’m not working, when I'm giving myself leeway, when I’m not eating good, I’m having too much wine, when I’m not on camera, I look like it, that's really it. So that's the big secret - there's no secret!"