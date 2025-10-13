Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, looks incredible on set of Yellowstone sequel, The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer delighted fans over the weekend when she delivered a photo from the set of her new project and they couldn't get over her youthful good looks. The 67-year-old is busy filming Yellowstone's sequel, The Madison, and posted a snapshot to Instagram of herself with three of her co-stars. "Me and two of my lovelies, @amiahkmiller @lainapollack," she captioned the post. before teasing: "What?? Who’s that creeper in the background?? @kevinzegers1984."

The image was a selfie featuring Michelle alongside the two young actresses, with Kevin staring strangely at the camera in the background. Michelle wore her long, blonde hair in gentle waves and appeared makeup-free with a glowing complexion. Fans commented: "You are all so beautiful," and, "gorgeous photo of talented people."

© Instagram Michelle posed with her The Madison co-stars

Others said Michelle doesn't seem to age and many remarked on the resemblance between Amiah Miller and the Grease 2 star. The co-stars began filming the highly anticipated show at the end of September when Michelle took to social media and shared a star-studded photo with the new cast: "Back in the saddle on The Madison," she wrote.

The photo featured a number of recognizable stars, including Kurt Russell, Suits alum Patrick J. Adams, Gossip Girl alum Kevin Zegers, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, and newcomer Elle Chapman. The Madison will act as a sequel to the original show set in the present day, as opposed to how previous spinoffs such as 1883 and 1923 have been set in the past.

It will follow a New York family who settles in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and will be a heartfelt study of grief and human connection, Paramount previously shared.

Away from the cameras, Michelle and her husband, David E. Kelley, recently shared some exciting family news. Michelle revealed they'd become grandparents on the hit podcast SmartLess, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

She didn't reveal which of their two children; Claudia, 32, or John Henry, 31, had welcomed a baby, but gushed over her role of grandmother. "I don't have time nor the desire to go that deep for that long and not be present. I realize I have a finite amount of time left and – I might announce on this show – that I became a grandmother last year," the What Lies Beneath star said.

© Getty Images Michelle and her family in 2007

"I've been very quiet about it and it is – it's heaven. It's ridiculous. And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything and I'm really grateful," she added. "I've loved – I love each of these projects. And so the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up and I feel in some ways has made me better."