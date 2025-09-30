Michelle Pfeiffer drops a family bombshell in rare interview

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer has revealed that she and husband David E. Kelley have become grandparents, dropping the bombshell on the hit podcast SmartLess, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. The 67-year-old has two children with David; Claudia, 32, and John Henry, 31. She did not divulge which of her children have become parents, but gushed about the joy being a grandmother has brought to her life, while admitting it may curtail her future work commitments. "I don't have time nor the desire to go that deep for that long and not be present. I realize I have a finite amount of time left and – I might announce on this show – that I became a grandmother last year," the What Lies Beneath star said.

"I've been very quiet about it and it is – it's heaven. It's ridiculous. And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything and I'm really grateful," she added. "I've loved – I love each of these projects. And so the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up and I feel in some ways has made me better."

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Michelle during an interview with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon

The actress met her husband on a blind date in 1993 and, according to her, it was love at first sight. "I was kind of nervous ... and I'd had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, 'Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley,' and I said okay," Michelle revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party."

Michelle reflected on her marriage in an interview with Parade Magazine in 2012. "I got really lucky," she shared. "I never take him for granted. I've never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things, but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him."

Michelle and David attend an event in LA

At 67, the new grandmother looks more radiant than ever, and has recently been sporting a fresh-faced, no-makeup look.

Michelle has previously opened up about her beauty regime in an interview on UK TV back in 2021. "It's what nobody really wants to hear - you have to eat right, you have to exercise, you have to sleep," she shared.

"We're always looking for that cheating magical bullet but it's not right."

© FilmMagic Michelle arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute

She continued: "When I’m not working, when I'm giving myself leeway, when I’m not eating good, I’m having too much wine, when I’m not on camera, I look like it, that's really it. "So that's the big secret - there's no secret!"