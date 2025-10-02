Yellowstone franchise star marries longtime love in dreamy Montana ceremony

Beau Garrett, star of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison, tied the knot with her longtime love, Shane Richards, in a sweet ceremony in Montana. The actress looked happier than ever as she walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with her new husband. She donned a strapless white silk gown that showcased her lithe figure, and wore her blonde locks down in beachy waves. She added dangly white earrings and a long, dreamy veil, and held a multi-colored bouquet for the occasion.

Her husband looked smitten with his new bride in the photos; in one shot, he pulled her towards him and she wrapped her arms around the entrepreneur, a wide smile set on her face. Beau shared photos from their big day on Instagram, showcasing the joyous occasion set in the Montana mountains. "9/06/2025 Hitched. Officially. Surrounded by the closest of friends and family. My feet still hurt and my bucket is full," she captioned the post.

The 42-year-old first met Shane on the beach in Tofino, British Columbia, where he manages the Surf Grove Campground. Prior to this, he was the General Manager of Pacific Sands Beach Resort in the town from 2015 to 2019, and has sat on the Board of Directors for Tourism Tofino since 2012. Shane was born and raised in British Columbia and moved to California in 2005, before returning years later to start a business in Tofino.

Beau is best known for her roles in Firefly Lane, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Tron: Legacy and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. She will star as Abigail Reese in the new Yellowstone spinoff, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams (Suits). The official logline of the series reveals it as a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana".

Beau will play Michelle's character's daughter, "a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two". The blonde beauty couldn't contain her excitement when sharing the casting news on social media in August 2024, writing: "This feels surreal. Humbled and very ready to show my daughter what mama loves to do more than anything. Feeling so lucky and so excited to work with everyone involved in this project."

Since Yellowstone wrapped in December 2024, fans have been waiting with bated breath for news of the myriad of spinoffs in production. Y: Marshals will follow Kayce Dutton, John Dutton's youngest son, played by Luke Grimes. Dutton Ranch will center on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and 1944 will act as a prequel to the hit series.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, shared in a statement that the network couldn't wait to explore more of the Yellowstone universe. "Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," he said.

"On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and [The Madison], will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."