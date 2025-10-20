Celebrities who have recently undergone dramatic transformations that have fans doing a double take

From dramatic facelifts to full glam makeovers, these stars have been turning heads with their recent style evolutions. Whether it’s a bold red carpet moment or a surprise public appearance, HELLO! looks at some of the most striking celebrity transformations that have fans talking from Mandy Moore to Emma Stone and Kelly Osbourne.
Mandy Moore
Mandy started fans with her dramatic new look when she stepped out on the red carpet in September. "I’m genuinely baffled,” one fan shared on X. "I can’t figure it out how this can be the same person. Mandy Moore was such a natural beauty, why get work done to the point of being unrecognised".
Emma Stone
Fans noticed that the actress looked incredibly different when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week. Although Emma has not spoken about her transformation publicly, one fan asked if the photo was AI-generated, while another said: "she looks like a yasified version of herself." Taking to social media, many claimed that the person in the photo looked nothing like Emma as "her face is completely different." One commented: "I would've guessed ten different people before guessing that this was Emma Stone." A second said: "That's NOT Emma Stone." A third added: "Who is this person?" Another claimed: "Is Emma Stone about to be on a witness protection program??? Her face is completely different!"
Ariana Grande
Over the past two years, fans have noticed that Ariana is looking remarkably different to her formative years. In a Vogue live the singer admitted she had undergone a ton of botox: "Full transparency: had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so - too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? I didn't expect to get emotional,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, now I feel like maybe it’s not. I wanna see my… cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing."
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly has undergone a huge weight loss transformation and last year she opened up about her use of Ozempic. She told E! News: "There are a million ways to lose weight — why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?” she said. "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it, or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay's snatched new look when viral last year with fans questioning if the actress had undergone a facelift. Lindsay addressed their concerns in an interview with ELLE stating: "My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing - I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers," she said.
Kris looks remarkably different from a year ago sporting a much younger visage. The momanger admitted she had undergone a facelift telling Vogue Arabia: "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version."