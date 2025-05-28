Lindsay Lohan breaks silence on plastic surgery rumors

Lindsay Lohan is in her comeback era, after disappearing from Hollywood for years and making the move to Dubai to be with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son Luai.

The star is back and looking better than ever, leaving fans to speculate about how she achieved her fresh new look, with many guessing that she had undergone extensive plastic surgery.

Holistic health

© Getty Lindsay shared how her diet and skincare routine had improved her appearance

Lindsay broke her silence on the topic in a new interview with Elle, revealing how her skincare routine and diet have kept aging at bay.

"I drink this juice every morning - it's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple," she told the publication. "I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything."

Lindsay added that she is in the process of developing her own skincare line, and tests new products out on herself. "It's taking a long time because I'm very specific, because I'm crazy about my skin and health," she said.

© Instagram She is working on her own skincare line

"Also, I'm a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up," she added. "I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I'm into lasers."

Not all skincare treatments worked on the actress, particularly the Morpheus8 microneedling method. "I tried Morpheus8, but my skin was too thin," she explained. "My skin changed after having my son. It got really sensitive. That's what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything."

She continued: "I did blood tests, and I was like, 'I want to know everything I'm allergic to.' So I cut everything out."

Rumors run rife

© Olivia Wong She denied the plastic surgery rumors

When asked if she had undergone plastic surgery, Lindsay admitted, "Everyone does Botox," before her publicist chimed in about the double standards of beauty in Hollywood.

"The second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38… It's so mean," her publicist said.

Lindsay added: "I'm like, when? With what time? Where?"

© JOE KLAMAR, Getty The mother of one admitted she had Botox

"I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule," her publicist continued.

"The haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that's where they go with women in today's world. Women can't just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy."

"You just have to do it and ignore everyone else," Lindsay concluded.

A new era

© Netflix Her comeback began with a string of Netflix rom-coms

The Freaky Friday star is ready to elevate her work following her three-film contract with Netflix, which produced Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish and Our Little Secret.

"I always want to make movies like that - things that make people happy and bring people together," she told Elle of her Netflix films.

"I love making movies for that reason - for people to escape and find something that they can take into their own life and realize everything's going to be okay. But with Netflix, I was like, 'Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.' I can't do movies like these forever."

