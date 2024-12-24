Kris Jenner, 69, looks incredible in glittering mini dress as daughter Kim reveals very different Christmas plans

Kris Jenner is reminiscing over Christmases past as this year's festivities are set to be incredibly different for the Kardashian Jenner family. The 69-year-old shared a number of throwback photos from when Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob were all little of what their previous Christmases looked like.

© Getty Images Kris Jenner loves the holidays

One of the standout photos from the Instagram carousel saw a youthful Kris don a pink sequined mini dress as she put out an incredible spread of food for the festivities. She paired the figure-hugging number with a pair of stockings, and she wore her signature black hair short.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris looked gorgeous in a throwback photo

This wasn't the only show-stopping photo of the Momager, who clearly loves sparkles and sequins during the holiday season, as another photo saw her don a bright red sequin number for the ultimate Mrs Claus look.

Other snaps saw Kris opt for more pared down looks as she posed with her kids. She shared a number of photos of Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall all when they were little, even sharing a photo of Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, her mother.

Kris's nostalgic post comes as Kim announced the family's Christmas plans are set to be different this year. While typically the family spend Christmas Eve having a major blowout party, with a star-studded guest list, this year they'll have a more intimate affair.

Kim revealed that instead of their typically lavish get-together, the family will have something "really low key."

© Instagram The 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really intimate family one that I'm really excited about," Kim explained. But the family will still don gorgeous outfits for the occasion, "because that's what we do."

The entrepreneur told Vogue that the family has thrown "some legendary Christmas Eve parties," teasing that "they're just the beginning."

WATCH: A full breakdown of the Kardashian grandkids

"Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."

The family's last Christmas Eve party saw them celebrating with a ski-lodge theme as Kim stole the show in a figure-hugging archival Thierry Mugler gown from 1997 and her four children matched in Frozen-inspired light blue fur outfits.

The family were joined by Paris Hilton, Megan Fox, Anastasia Soare, Gabrielle Union, and more for the lavish party which saw Kim's home turned white with snow.

Kim Kardashian with her family

They have hosted a party on the date every year since 1978, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.