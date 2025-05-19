Kris Jenner is daughter Kim Kardashian's double in incredibly youthful new photos

Kris Jenner has always been a master of reinvention, but her latest transformation in Paris has left fans doing a double take.

The 69-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan debuted a series of stunning new looks during her recent trip to the City of Light, prompting many to comment on her striking resemblance to her daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Accompanying Kim, 44, who was in Paris to testify about her 2016 armed robbery, Kris showcased a variety of chic ensembles and hairstyles that had fans buzzing.

© Instagram Kris' new photos had fans doing a double take

In one photo shared by hairstylist Chris Stapleton, Kris is seen wearing a black velvet Collette-style dress with a lace collar, her dark locks styled in an elegant updo.

In another, she dons a menswear-inspired suit, her hair fashioned into a sleek, straight bob. A third look features a curly hairstyle paired with a gray frock, possibly for the courtroom.

© FilmMagic Fans thought Kris was her daughter Kim!

Fans do a double take

However, it was a playful video clip that truly captured attention. In it, Kris dances in a youthful black velvet turtleneck top and gray pleated skirt, her hair styled in a half-ponytail. Stapleton captioned the post: "Just a Kris Jenner appreciation post. The hair got a little bigger every day in Paris. So which was your favorite look?"

Fans were quick to share their thoughts. "Thought that was Kim posing as Kris at first… for the first photo," one commented. Another exclaimed, "She looks INCREDIBLE." Even celebrities chimed in, with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause simply stating, "Killed it."

© Instagram Kris looks so youthful in new photos

Kris' youthful appearance

Speculation about Kris's youthful appearance was rampant. Some attributed her look to possible cosmetic procedures, with one fan noting, "She definitely saw Lindsay Lohan's surgeon!! That facelift did her some good justice." Another added, "Their surgeon is pretty good I have to say. She looks bomb."

Others, however, felt she may have gone too far. "I’m saying no to the cheek fillers—way too much," one critic opined. Another advised, "Hair looks great, but maybe we should calm down on the cosmetic surgery and filler, etc."

© Instagram Kris is simply ageless!

Despite the mixed reactions, many admired Kris's ability to keep up with her younger counterparts.

She joined Kim and friends Eva Longoria, 50, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, at Sánchez's extravagant bachelorette party in Paris, dancing the night away on a boat sailing along the Seine.