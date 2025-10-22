Famke Janssen turns heads with red carpet appearance 30 years after Bond

Famke Janssen pulled out all the stops in a plunging, red hot dress for the premiere of the Netflix series Amsterdam Empire on October, 21. The former Bond girl, 60, rocked the strapless, floor length gown in Amsterdam, where she posed for photos on the red carpet of the event. Famke wore her long, raven locks loose and showed off her smooth complexion.

She was promoting the Dutch crime drama which she is starring in and acting as an executive producer. The show is described by Netflix as an "extravagant crime drama full of glamor and grime at the heart of the Amsterdam cannabis scene." The production comes 30 years after Famke rose to fame as Bond girl, Xenia Onatopp, in GoldenEye, alongside Pierce Brosnan.

© Shutterstock Famke hit the red carpet in style

Her character famously inflicted violence by squeezing her victims between her thighs. The 6ft, Dutch actress — who has also starred in X-Men, Taken and more — has played numerous tough women roles, but insists she's nothing like that in real life.

"It's the dichotomy between the way I look and what is happening inside," she told The Independent. "But that comes with being in a Bond movie and playing this crazy assassin. All of my friends and family know that I'm goofy, and sensitive, and that I play these characters who are so different from that; other people probably think I'm just playing myself."

© Getty Images Dutch-born Famke in GoldenEye

© Getty Images Famke hit stardom with her role in the James Bond movie

She was thrust into stardom from the GoldenEye role but also into the public eye, something Famke shies away from. She's notoriously private and is happiest this way. "I decided I’d rather be less famous and do things on my terms," she told the outlet. "That means I don't make as much money as other people do. I don't date famous people. I'm not on social media. But fame comes at a price, and it wasn't one that I was willing to pay."

© WireImage She says she's nothing like her tough on screen characters

Famke also noted her down-to-earth upbringing and lack of "star status," when she said: "I come from nothing. I’m self-made. I've cleaned toilets, worked in bars... this whole notion that I’m some kind of glamorous movie star is not remotely true.”

Famke was married to writer and director, Kip Williams, from 1989 to 2000, but she chose not to have children. She has been open about her decision, insisting she had no interest in offspring and preferred dogs.