Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith shows off toned physique in sultry silk dress and leather during date night

Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, just made a compelling case for the ultimate chic combo: silk and leather. The 62-year-old’s latest sartorial statement channeled the elegant minimalism of the '90s as she stepped out for a romantic date night with her husband at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Keely donned a black satin midi dress that featured a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette. The timeless garment was layered with a black leather jacket, with Keely accessorizing the look with a pair of square-toe pumps and a matching monochromatic handbag. Keely added a touch of glitz to the ensemble with a silver pendant necklace and matching earrings. The journalist styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Pierce looked effortlessly suave in an ivory-hued blazer layered over a black shirt, paired with navy trousers and brown loafers. Keely's style set often features figure-hugging dresses that highlight her stunning curves and toned physique. It's a fashion philosophy that the star has long embraced. Back in 2006, she graced Vogue magazine's annual Shape Issue. "I never shy away from color or my curves," she shared. "I like to play up my neckline and shoulders. If a jacket is pulling in the bust, I might just move the button an inch. But I never hide in baggy clothing." "I love my wife's curves," added Pierce.

© BACKGRID Keely Shaye Smith wowed in a black silk dress

Despite Pierce's demanding schedule, the couple have always found time to enjoy an intimate date night. The MobLand actor previously shared that he is grateful for the consistent love and support that his wife has shown him over the years when it comes to his career. "She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies. But we're here and Hawaii is her home and our home," he told Fox. "You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go, or what your dreams are. But ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously."

© BACKGRID Pierce Brosnan looked suave in a blazer

Pierce continued: "Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life and we've created a good life for ourselves, of hard work and perseverance of life." The couple tied the knot in 2001 and share two sons – Dylan and Paris.