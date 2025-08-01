James Bond front-runner finally addresses reports amid major announcement

There is a major shake-up coming with the next James Bond film.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script for the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios has announced.

The Broccoli family, who have controlled the James Bond franchise since the first 007 movie Dr. No in 1962, have relinquished creative control to Amazon as part of a lucrative deal.

© MGM Studios The Broccoli family relinquished creative control of the franchise to Amazon

Beyond a new script-writer, the next instalment will also see a new actor take on the iconic role of James Bond.

Though the next Bond film isn’t slated for a release until at least 2028, it hasn't stopped die-hard fans from speculating who will take the reins from Daniel Craig.

Taron Egerton, who has long been rumoured to be a strong contender for the role, shut down any speculation that he would be suiting up for the part this week. "I don't think I'm a good choice for it," Taron, 35, told Collider in an interview this week.

© Getty Images Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight will be penning the script for the next Bond film

Despite the Welsh actor being known for his roles in spy movies such as Kingsman: The Golden and Kingsman: The Secret Service, he has affirmed the role would be 'wasted' on him.

"I think I'm too messy for that," he continued. "I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

© Getty Images Taron Egerton has denied rumours that he'll be the next Bond

While Taron has ruled himself out, other rumoured front-runners to play Bond include Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton.

Following his announcement that he would be writing the newest Bond film; Stephen was asked whether he could shed any light on who might take on the role.

"That is a very, very good question, and one I can't give you the answer to," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond

The iconic character was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time To Die. He also played the part in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

In 2022, the actor, 57, hung up his tuxedo and announced his departure from the franchise, telling the Los Angeles Times that after five films, he "needed to move on."

© MGM Studios Daniel Craig stepped back from the role in 2022

The role was originated by Sean Connery in 1962's Terence Young-helmed Dr. No. George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan have all also stepped into the famed spy's shoes.

HELLO!'s verdict on the next Bond

Edward Lauder, HELLO!'s Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen (and lifelong James Bond superfan):

"I’ve been a James Bond fan my whole life, and the question of who should play 007 next is a much-discussed one among Bond fans. Taron Egerton’s name has come up again and again, and I always say the same thing: "I love the guy. He’s a great actor. He’s just not right for Bond."

© WireImage HELLO!'s Edward Lauder says he would love to see Jack Lowden step into the iconic role next

"Egerton has so many of the qualities needed to play the role, but he’s just not quite there as far as I’m concerned. He’s got the looks, the acting ability and has proven that he can do action admirably. But, he’s a little bit too well known, and at 5’9 and 35 years of age, I think he’s a little bit too short and old to play the role.

"As far as I’m concerned, there are only really two choices when it comes to who should play Bond next: Harrison Dickinson and Slow Horses' Jack Lowden. I really like Jack for the role, and I’d love to see a Scot get to play the role again! This might be something that I’ll write about in next week’s edition of our film and TV newsletter, The Eddie Edit…”