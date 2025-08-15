Little known British actor 'flattered' by mounting Bond speculation

British actor Mike Dickman has admitted that he's "flattered" to be tipped as one of the many frontrunners for the upcoming James Bond film.

The actor, 40, has quietly been building an impressive resume after hanging up his tie after a high-flying corporate career in the sports industry for acting.

Speaking to The Sun, Mike addressed rumours that he, along with a swathe of other impressive actors, was being considered to fill James Bond's shoes in the upcoming film.

"It's crazy flattering to be mentioned in a bracket with all of those tremendous actors who have got a lot more experience than I do.

"No, it will be really interesting to see what they end up doing with the project. It's obviously a whole rebirth of an incredible franchise, isn't it?"

The actor, who is currently in a relationship with Sir Paul McCartney's ex-wife, Heather Mills, has a number of impressive credits already to his name. This includes appearances in both Barbie and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Who else is tipped to play Bond?

Since Daniel Craig stepped away from the role in 2021, the question on everyone's lips has been, 'Who will step into the famed tuxedo next?' Speculation has been rife, with actors such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton also being tipped as frontrunners for the iconic role.

Rocketman actor, Taron Egerton was also rumoured to have been considered for the next instalment, however, he quickly shut down rumblings in a recent interview.

© Getty Images Taron Egerton has denied rumours that he'll be the next Bond

Despite the Welsh actor being known for his roles in spy movies such as Kingsman: The Golden and Kingsman: The Secret Service, he has affirmed the role would be 'wasted' on him.

"I think I'm too messy for that," he continued. "I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

HELLO!'s verdict on the next Bond

Edward Lauder, HELLO!'s Senior Online Reporter previously gave his verdict on who the next Bond should be, saying: "I've been a James Bond fan my whole life, and the question of who should play 007 next is a much-discussed one among Bond fans. Taron Egerton's name has come up again and again, and I always say the same thing: I love the guy. He's a great actor. He's just not right for Bond.

© MGM Studios HELLO!'s Senior Online Reporter says that Harrison Dickinson and Slow Horses' Jack Lowden would be excellent picks for the next Bond.

"Egerton has so many of the qualities needed to play the role, but he’s just not quite there as far as I’m concerned. He’s got the looks, the acting ability and has proven that he can do action admirably. But, he’s a little bit too well known, and at 5’9 and 35 years of age, I think he’s a little bit too short and old to play the role.

"As far as I’m concerned, there are only really two choices when it comes to who should play Bond next: Harrison Dickinson and Slow Horses' Jack Lowden. I really like Jack for the role, and I’d love to see a Scot get to play the role again!"