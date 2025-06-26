James Bond gets major facelift as news finally confirmed about new movie

James Bond will always be a household name. The franchise that launched the careers of Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig just got a facelift.

Amazon MGM Studios announced this week that Denis Villeneuve, the director of the recent Dune films, will direct the next James Bond film.

"Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007," Denis said in a statement about his new gig. "I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery."

© MGM Studios Daniel is a fan favorite as James

Denis is a storied director. Aside from Dune, he's behind films like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, and Prisoners. He's even been nominated for four Oscars.

"I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come," Denis continued. "This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor."

James Bond's legacy

Ian Fleming, a British writer, created James Bond in 1953 in his book Casino Royale. He went on to 11 more novels about the character. The iconic character hit big screens in the 1962 film Dr. No, starring Sean Connery. Sean starred as 007 in five more films.

© Shutterstock Pierce as James Bond in Die Another Day

British actor Roger Moore took over the role in 1973, but the two most famous 007s aside from Sean are Pierce and Daniel.

Pierce was the James Bond of the '90s.

"You kind of have your own private work that you deal with as an actor in trying to portray this man," he said of the character to GQ. "It's pretty overwhelming, and then providing your own truthfulness. Can you make a truthful moment out of this scene?"

In 2006, Daniel stepped in as 007 in Casino Royale. He was the first blonde actor to take the role, and the most athletic James Bond and brought a new physique to the role that the other actors weren't expected to bring. Daniel played the role of James in five movies, but officially gave up the gig in 2021.

© Getty Theo James is a frontrunner to be the next James Bond

After the James Bond franchise was sold to Amazon from the Eon Productions, and producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Daniel said: "My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."

Who will be the next James Bond?

While there is no confirmation on who will play 007 next, the move to solidify a director for the film shows things are moving along. Fans have a lot of opinions on the matter.

Some believe Theo James is best suited for the role, while others think that Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Henry Cavill are better suited.

© WireImage Many fans think Aaron Taylor-Johnson should be the next James Bond

About the speculations, Henry said on The Rich Eisen Show: "I have no idea, all I've got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I'm too old now, maybe I'm not, we'll see."

When asked about who Pierce would pick to play the next Bond, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have no picks. I shall leave it open to the powers that be," but that his MobLand co-star Tom Hardy "would be wonderful."