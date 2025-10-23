Brigitte Bardot, 91, forced to deny death rumors after hospital stay

Legendary actress Brigitte Bardot has been forced to deny reports of her death after a false online rumour claimed the 91-year-old star had passed away. The French star issued a fiery statement on Wednesday after a popular influencer known as Aqababe announced on social media that Brigitte had died in the south of France. In posts shared on social media platforms the 27-year-old, whose real name is Aniss Zitouni, claimed to have "exclusive information" that Brigitte had died, even adding that her coffin had been ordered in Saint-Paul-de-Jarrat. He wrote, "An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French."

Within hours, Brigitte herself took to X to set the record straight. "I don’t know who the idiot is who started this fake news about my disappearance this evening, but know that I am fine and that I have no intention of bowing out," she wrote, adding pointedly, "A word to the wise."

The false reports came shortly after Bardot’s release from hospital, where she had undergone minor surgery for an unspecified condition earlier this month. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "Madame Bardot has returned home and is now resting. She’s fine." The screen icon is currently recuperating at her longtime residence in Saint-Tropez following a three-week stay at a private hospital in nearby Toulon.

© Hulton Archive Brigitte circa 1960

French media had recently reported that Brigitte had been hospitalised for a "serious illness," prompting renewed concern for her health. It followed a previous scare in July 2023, when she suffered respiratory problems during a heatwave in Saint-Tropez. At the time, her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, told news outlet Var-Matin that she had experienced "a moment of respiratory distraction" and was treated with oxygen by medics at home. "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat," he said.

© Getty Images Brigitte in 2007 in Paris

Now, back at home and in typically defiant form, Bardot has made it clear she has no plans to "bow out" anytime soon - silencing the latest round of rumours with her trademark wit and resilience.

© Getty Images Brigitte in Babette Goes to War

Despite her controversial comments over the years, Brigitte has remained one of the most legendary icons of the screen.

© Getty Images Brigitte with Bernard d'Ormale in 1994.

Her liberated and often sexualized presence imagery was part of the growing new wave of French cinema, and even though she hasn't starred in a film since 1973, her legacy is undeniable.