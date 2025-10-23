Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brigitte Bardot, 91, forced to deny death rumors after hospital stay
The veteran actress was forced to release a statement confirming that she is still alive following her recent hospital stay.

Image© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
2 minutes ago
Legendary actress Brigitte Bardot has been forced to deny reports of her death after a false online rumour claimed the 91-year-old star had passed away. The French star issued a fiery statement on Wednesday after a popular influencer known as Aqababe announced on social media that Brigitte had died in the south of France. In posts shared on social media platforms the 27-year-old, whose real name is Aniss Zitouni, claimed to have "exclusive information" that Brigitte had died, even adding that her coffin had been ordered in Saint-Paul-de-Jarrat. He wrote, "An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French."

Within hours, Brigitte herself took to X to set the record straight. "I don’t know who the idiot is who started this fake news about my disappearance this evening, but know that I am fine and that I have no intention of bowing out," she wrote, adding pointedly, "A word to the wise."

The false reports came shortly after Bardot’s release from hospital, where she had undergone minor surgery for an unspecified condition earlier this month. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "Madame Bardot has returned home and is now resting. She’s fine." The screen icon is currently recuperating at her longtime residence in Saint-Tropez following a three-week stay at a private hospital in nearby Toulon.

Studio portrait of actor and model Brigitte Bardot wearing a light blue off-the-shoulder dress. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Hulton Archive
Brigitte circa 1960

French media had recently reported that Brigitte had been hospitalised for a "serious illness," prompting renewed concern for her health. It followed a previous scare in July 2023, when she suffered respiratory problems during a heatwave in Saint-Tropez. At the time, her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, told news outlet Var-Matin that she had experienced "a moment of respiratory distraction" and was treated with oxygen by medics at home. "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat," he said.

FILES - A picture taken on September 27, 2007 shows French film legend and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot posing at the Elysee palace in Paris after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, France's 1960s screen icon, received a 15,000-euro (23,000 dollar) fine on June 3, 2008 for inciting hatred against Muslims.© Getty Images
Brigitte in 2007 in Paris

Now, back at home and in typically defiant form, Bardot has made it clear she has no plans to "bow out" anytime soon - silencing the latest round of rumours with her trademark wit and resilience.

Slated to become a war heroine, on the screen that is, French movie actress Brigitte Bardot previews with a salute her role in the forthcoming film, Babette Goes to War. She will play a resistance fighter, with actor Jacques Charrier, left, portraying a dashing free French officer. Shooting is scheduled to start in January.© Getty Images
Brigitte in Babette Goes to War

Despite her controversial comments over the years, Brigitte has remained one of the most legendary icons of the screen.

L'actrice Brigitte Bardot et son mari Bernard d'Ormale marchent contre la chasse aux tourterelles le 1er mai 1994.© Getty Images
Brigitte with Bernard d'Ormale in 1994.

Her liberated and often sexualized presence imagery was part of the growing new wave of French cinema, and even though she hasn't starred in a film since 1973, her legacy is undeniable.

