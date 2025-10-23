The Bold and the Beautiful star finally unveils the adorable name of her fifth child

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has finally revealed the name of her new baby boy, sharing the details with fans in her newsletter. The star had taken a break from social media and explained that she wanted to immerse herself in family life and protect herself and her loved ones. "I wanted to soak in the beauty of pregnancy without the outside noise. In a world that often feels overstimulated - with so much aggression, division, and fear even showing up in our feeds - I felt it was more important than ever to protect my peace," she wrote.

"For the record, we have a beautiful, healthy baby boy, everything has been wonderful, and the stories that circulated over the last few months are not true," she said, before adding, "We welcomed our newest baby boy: Talon Ruspoli." The mom of five did not specify which rumors she was referring to.

Jacqueline’s character Steffy Forrester returned to TV screens on Monday, October 20, weeks after she revealed she had given birth to her fifth baby boy. Her return was confirmed in September by Supervising Producer Casey Kaspryzk who shared a picture of Jacqueline back on set alongside her co-star Tanner Novlan and their on-screen children. "Excited to have Jacqueline MacInnes Wood back on set and taping her first scenes at our new studio!," Casey wrote on X.

© Jacqueline McInnes Wood Jacqueline McInnes Wood holds her newborn baby and a chicken

Taking to social media in mid-October Jacqueline shared a carousel of pictures of her newborn, adding: "This season has been all about being still, soaking in every precious moment, and embracing the quiet magic of new beginnings. Social media took a little back seat, but I’m so happy to be back and say hello again."

© CBS via Getty Images Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

Baby Talon is the fifth son for Jacqueline and her husband, Creative Artists Agency talent agent Elan Ruspoli, who tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their six-year-old son Rise in March 2019, and their four-year-old son Lenix in February 2021. In May 2022, Jacqueline gave birth to their third son, Brando Elion and their fourth son, 20-month-old Valor, was born in August 2023.

© Getty Images Jacqueline with Elan Ruspoli

Jacqueline and her husband both come from small families and were keen to have a big family to give their children an experience that they never had.

© CBS Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

The pair prioritize family above all else, with Jacqueline once telling Soaps.com that her husband is "very good about making sure I get me time, whether it's taking a bubble bath or putting on a facial".