Brigitte Bardot's complicated love life at 90: from her Hollywood affairs to her four marriages

Brigitte Bardot, despite her controversial comments over the years, has remained one of the most legendary icons of the screen.

Her liberated and often sexualized presence imagery was part of the growing new wave of French cinema, and even though she hasn't starred in a film since 1973, her legacy is undeniable.

The iconic French actress and activist celebrates her 90th birthday today, and she is remembered just as well for her storied romantic history as she is for her filmography.

Over the decades of her career, most notably her early years in film, Brigitte had several iconic love affairs with co-stars and those behind the scenes, and has been married four times.

In honor of her milestone birthday, take a walk down memory lane and revisit her romantic life, from her many short-lived love stories to her "I Do's"...

1/ 8 © Getty Images Her first husband and beyond: Roger Vadim In 1952, at the age of 18, Brigitte married director Roger Vadim, who was six years her senior. This was years before he would develop a reputation for his relationships with young and beautiful actresses (like Jane Fonda). They separated in 1956 and were divorced by 1957, but remained good friends and worked together in the following years as well.

2/ 8 © Getty Images She began an affair with And God Created Woman co-star Jean-Louis Trintignant in 1956, contributing to the dissolution of her marriage. Jean-Louis was also married at the time to actress Stéphane Audran, but the latter divorced him later that year. The actors lived together for two years, but it didn't last, especially due to Brigitte beginning another affair with musician Gilbert Bécaud. She and Jean-Louis broke things off in 1958, which led to a brief slump for the actress.

3/ 8 © Getty Images Her second husband and beyond: Jacques Charrier Brigitte quickly rebounded, however, and found love with actor Jacques Charrier, her co-star from Babette Goes to War. They began a whirlwind romance and tied the knot in 1959, welcoming a son together just seven months later, although Brigitte admitted in interviews at the time the prospect of motherhood didn't excite her.

4/ 8 © Getty Images In 1962, Brigitte and Jacques announced their divorce, in part due to the actress' affair with Hollywood star Glenn Ford. Their son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier was mostly raised by his father, having little contact with his biological mom until he became an adult. She continued to pursue her acting career in full force after, having become a major star by that point, and briefly living with musician Bob Zagury between 1963 and 1965.



5/ 8 © Getty Images Her third husband and beyond: Gunter Sachs Her third marriage came in 1966 to German millionaire and playboy Gunter Sachs, who wooed her by flying over her villa on the French riviera by helicopter and dropping scores of roses over her home. Although she reportedly began an affair with singer Mike Sarne just days after the wedding. Their marriage did not last either, separating in 1968 and divorcing in 1969. She embarked on a relationship with actor Patrick Gilles, her co-star in The Bear and the Doll, in 1968, which ended in 1971.

6/ 8 © Getty Images Over the next two decades, Brigitte had several noteworthy romances, including with singer Serge Gainsbourg, bartender and ski instructor Christian Kalt, writer John Gilmore, actor Warren Beatty, and more. Her longest romances during that time were with sculptor and actor Miroslav Brozek, between 1975 and 1979, for whom she even posed for some sculptures; and French television producer Allain Bougrain-Dubourg, between 1980 and 1985.

7/ 8 © Getty Images Her fourth husband: Bernard d'Ormale In July of 1992, Brigitte met Bernard d'Ormale, a businessman and advisor to Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former leader of the far-right French political party National Rally. The very next month, they tied the knot. Their marriage inspired Brigitte at the time to repair her relationship with her son, and her union with Bernard has remained steadfast ever since. Their marriage has lasted longer than her previous three combined.