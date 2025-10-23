Andre Agassi shares emotional tribute to wife Steffi Graf

Tennis champion Andre Agassi has shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife Steffi Graf in honour of their 24th wedding anniversary. The 55-year-old wrote: "24 years with this wonderful woman [red love heart emoji]. Happy Anniversary, Steffi, you are my unicorn!" Alongside his message were two photographs, the first a more recent snap of the couple smiling from ear to ear. The second showed them holding their Wimbledon trophies after winning their respective singles competitions in 1992.

In the iconic photo, Steffi and Andre were dressed to the nines, Steffi wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder ivory gown. Meanwhile, Andre looked smart in a black tuxedo.

Andre and Steffi's enduring love

The pair first met in the early 1990s, when they were both busy holding court as the king and queen of the tennis world. In 1992, after they both won the Wimbledon singles title, Andre was gearing up to have his first-ever dance with his future wife at the post-tournament Wimbledon Ball. The American tennis professional had been admiring Steffi from afar up until that point. "I've had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV," he recalled in his memoir Open. Sadly, the dance was cancelled and Andre missed his opportunity.

© Getty Andre had his eye on Steffi for a while

In 1999, seven years later, the pair finally began dating, after their coaches set up a meeting. "Our coaches kind of set up this whole practice," Steffi revealed in an interview with Vijay Amritraj. "I was like, 'Why does he want to practice with me?' He's married. I've got a boyfriend. It was all a little confusing to me."

© Getty The couple welcomed their first child Jaden in 2001

At the time, she was oblivious to the fact that Andre was going through a divorce with his then-wife Brooke Shields, which she found out a few weeks later. The pair died the knot in October 2001 in a private ceremony in their back garden. They welcomed their first child, a son called Jaden, in 2001, and their second, a daughter called Jay, in 2003.

Public declarations

One moment in the couple's love story that is just so sweet is when Andre proclaimed his love for Steffi during a speech at her International Tennis Hall of Fame induction. "As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realise the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colourful enough, or true enough to express the heart," he said.

WATCH: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf: Tennis’ Inspiring Love Story

What's the secret to a happy marriage?

According to Eliza Davis, Founder & Psychotherapist at Eliza Davis Therapy, the key to a happy relationship is the ability to grow and change with each other. Eliza explains: "Over time, relationships go through changes and evolve and it's important for both partners to be able to match that in their availability to show up and support one another. Communication is another HUGE aspect- communication is key for long-term, healthy relationships. As close and connected as you can feel to your partner, you're not and will never be mind readers of one another! Communication is the only way you'll know what the other is thinking and feeling."